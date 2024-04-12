Singapore’s largest property deal of 2023 falls apart on regulatory snag

SINGAPORE - A blockbuster deal backed by a Chinese commodities billionaire to purchase Far East Shopping Centre in the prime Orchard Road shopping district for about $908 million fell apart after plans for its redevelopment were rejected by authorities, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The enbloc deal involved a firm connected to Chinese tycoon Du Shuanghua, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. It collapsed after the parties failed to get approval from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the people added.

The transaction was set to be Singapore’s largest for a commercial property in 2023, according to data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield. It was a rare big-ticket deal in a market that’s been hit by reduced demand from institutional buyers due to high interest rates.

EdgeProp.sg, a property portal in Singapore, and The Business Times earlier reported the breakdown of the deal. CBRE Group, which brokered it, and URA didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Bright Ruby Resources, a commodities firm in Singapore controlled by Mr Du, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

BT said the deal fell through after the buyer – Glory Property Developments, a company linked to Bright Ruby and Mr Du – failed to get approval from URA to extend the site’s gross floor area (GFA) in its proposed redevelopment, under the government’s Strategic Development Incentive (SDI) scheme.

It said the deal was subject to conditions including approval from URA for up to 20 per cent more GFA under the SDI scheme, to rejuvenate areas in the city centre, including Orchard Road. BLOOMBERG