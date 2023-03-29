Singapore’s interest in crypto still high even as confidence slides

SINGAPORE - Public confidence in cryptocurrencies continued to shrink in Singapore, particularly after last year’s unexpected series of blow ups that landed many prominent firms based here in bankruptcy and wiped out billions of investors’ money.

But interest in trading in the volatile digital asset market has not waned, with more females dabbling in it while more money is being put in by the higher income group.

Singapore scored 55 out of 100, lower than the score of 61 last year and 63 in 2021, the Independent Research Cryptocurrency Index found. This showed that respondents’ confidence in crypto was hit due to the difficult year the industry had in 2022.

Despite this, 44 per cent of Singaporeans surveyed said at least a tenth of their investment portfolios consisted of crypto, 47 per cent have been investing in crypto for one to two years and 46 per cent invest up to $1,000 per month in crypto.

More than half of those polled said they used crypto to diversify their portfolio.

The index released on Wednesday was conducted in February on 1,500 Singapore residents from age 18 to find out their awareness, adoption, confidence and trust and levels on crypto.

The poll found that more females are investing in crypto at 37 per cent, up 7 per cent from 2022.

More from the higher income group are also dabbling in crypto.

The index said 65 per cent of Singaporeans earning $5,000 or more per month have invested in crypto, up 6 per cent from last year.

Those who make $7,000 to $9,000 a month allocated the highest portion of their portfolio to crypto.

The index found that 72 per cent of crypto owners hold more than 5 per cent of their portfolio in crypto.

Among the Gen Z group or those aged 18 to 25, a third want to invest in crypto but said they do not have the means to do so.

Bitcoin, the darling in crypto world, remains the most known digital asset, while the younger crowd aged 26 to 35 are most familiar with crypto and 9 in 10 polled are aware of at least one crypto token.