Singapore’s growth trajectory remains intact on improving exports, tourism boost: MAS

SINGAPORE – The Singapore economy is on track for faster growth in 2024, aided by resilient global demand for its exports and above-trend growth in tourism-related industries, the central bank said on April 26.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) maintained its estimate of 1 per cent to 3 per cent GDP growth in 2024, made in November, after the 1.1 per cent expansion in 2023. The main clusters of the economy are converging towards their pre-pandemic growth rates, it said.

“Growth in the trade-related and modern services clusters are expected to improve from last year, while that in the travel-related and domestic-oriented clusters will continue to moderate but stay above trend,” it said in its latest twice-yearly macroeconomic review.

The trade-related sector includes manufacturing and wholesale trade, while the modern services cluster is made up of financial, professional, IT and media companies.

The economy will be propelled by the ongoing recovery in the global electronics industry and the expected peaking of interest rates worldwide, said MAS.

Its optimism over Singapore’s outlook follows the International Monetary Fund’s April 16 upgrade of its 2024 global growth forecast to 3.2 per cent, from the 3.1 per cent projection in January 2024 and 2.9 per cent in October 2023.

MAS estimates that the global economy will expand by 3 per cent in 2024, slightly lower than the 3.3 per cent recorded in 2023, as the impact of past interest rate hikes and less supportive fiscal policy in most economies continues to exert a restraining effect on growth.

“Still, the global economy is likely to emerge unscathed in 2024 from the tightening of financial conditions, with economic growth set to be become gradually more broad-based over the year,” MAS said. It added that global growth is set to improve to 3.3 per cent in 2025 as central banks start to cut interest rates.

The World Trade Organisation forecasts global merchandise trade is to expand by 3.3 per cent in 2024, up from 0.8 per cent in 2023. In tandem, Enterprise Singapore expects the Republic’s non-oil domestic exports to increase by 4 per cent to 6 per cent in 2024 – a turnaround from the 13.1 per cent contraction in 2023.

While manufacturing activity slowed in the first quarter of 2024, MAS said the sector should continue to benefit from the ongoing global recovery in demand for electronic goods, especially for memory chips – a type of semiconductor that stores data.

Meanwhile, major central banks are unlikely to further tighten their monetary policies after having raised interest rates aggressively in the past two years to fight inflation. The benign policy-rate outlook should bolster financial sector activity here, MAS said.

The manufacturing sector contracted by a seasonally adjusted 2.9 per cent quarter on quarter in the January to March period, reversing the 4.5 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, factory output expanded by 2.1 per cent in the first two months of 2024, as growth in the transport engineering and chemicals clusters compensated for the weak performance of biomedicals and electronics clusters.

MAS said the pullback in electronics output – driven by the semiconductor segment – was likely because of some short-term fluctuations in output, as the underlying improvement in the global tech cycle remains broadly intact.