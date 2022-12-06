Singapore’s first energy positive industrial building opens in Kranji

SINGAPORE - Home-grown engineering and construction firm Samwoh opened its new headquarters in Kranji on Tuesday, featuring the nation’s first positive energy industrial building.

This means that the building generates more energy than it uses. At least 25 per cent of the electricity generated by the Samwoh Smart Hub’s 2,588 solar panels will be returned to the national grid.

It is among the few buildings in Singapore to attain the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Positive Energy certification.

The energy consumption of the building is kept to a minimum through numerous smart building management systems, such as the extensive use of sensors to optimise the temperature and humidity inside the four-storey structure.

The Smart Hub has a floor area of 15,569 sq m and sits on a 35,000 sq m plot of land – about the size of five football fields – leased to Samwoh.

A more efficient asphalt production plant has also been built beside the Smart Hub. It is 15 per cent more energy efficient than a conventional asphalt production plant – the energy consumption equivalent of taking 265 cars off roads annually.

Previously, Samwoh’s facilities were distributed over five plots of land around Singapore. The leases of three of these plots have since expired, with the leases of the remaining two plots expiring by 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was guest of honour at the opening of the Kranji headquarters, which consolidates all of Samwoh’s operations.

Noting the urgency of focusing on sustainability, Mr Heng said: “Much more needs to be done, especially in the built environment sector. Buildings account for around 40 per cent of global carbon emissions, of which around a third is attributable to building materials and construction.

Samwoh’s focus on sustainability is most salient, as we seek to galvanise greater momentum for a more climate-friendly built environment industry.”

The company, which was established in 1975, said its Smart Hub is a push by the company to green the construction and civil engineering industry through innovative and novel means, as well as attract young talent into the sector.

For instance, the Hub was constructed with various types of recycled construction materials and a portion of the Hub was made with sedimentary rock – traditionally not used for buildings – from the Jurong Rock Caverns instead of granite, which is an import into the Republic.

Sedimentary rocks, however, are considered to be weaker than granite. They are formed on or near the earth’s surface, in contrast to metamorphic and igneous rocks, which are formed deep within the planet. Granite is a type of igneous rock, which is typically used as structural concrete in buildings.