Singapore’s first B Corp brews coffee with sweet impact

Many a coffee lover has dreamed of opening a cafe, and Ms Pamela Chng, 47, is no exception.

Burned out after eight years building a web consultancy amid the dot.com boom, she did as many exhausted executives are inclined to do: sold her stake, quit her job, and spent a year travelling the world.

Over artisanal cuppas in Italy, Australia and the US, the sociology graduate from the University of Melbourne mulled over the best way to start the coffee business she had always envisioned: a social enterprise for profit and purpose.

“It's challenging working with human beings, but it’s also very fulfilling, because when you see the growth in each person, it gives you hope,” she says. “I need to see problems solved and needs met. Maybe that's the sociologist in me.”

Ms Chng, who is single, traces her commitment to social responsibility to a childhood spent with her grandmother. In the 1950s, the family’s matriarch started a dressmaking business that housed, fed and taught dozens of young women to sew, providing them precious work as seamstresses in post-war Singapore.

“She was way ahead of her time,” Ms Chng says. “She would always try and do right by her people. She shaped a lot of my values.”

About 40 years later, the granddaughter saw that Singapore’s soaring consumption of coffee could benefit the many lives connected to its production. According to global data firm Statista, the Republic downed 5.7 million kilograms of java between 2021 and 2022. Ms Chng herself drinks two cups a day – an oat milk double cappuccino each morning, and a black coffee every afternoon.

So in 2011, back from her year abroad, she got to work – armed with a plan to make coffee, make money, and make an impact.