Singapore key exports snap 13-month slump to grow 1% in November

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose in November after declining for 13 straight months.

Nodx grew 1 per cent from a low base a year ago, after a revised 3.5 per cent fall in October.

The growth in Nodx was thanks to non-electronic shipments while electronic exports continued to shrink.

Non-electronic exports grew 5.2 per cent in November from a year ago, reversing the 2.9 per cent decline in October.

Volatile pharmaceuticals and non-monetary gold contributed the most to the rise in non-electronic Nodx.

Non-monetary gold refers to gold that is not held as reserve assets by the world’s central banks.

Both grew from a low base a year ago, with pharmaceuticals surging 118.9 per cent while non-monetary gold rose 106.5 per cent.

Conversely, electronic exports fell 12.7 per cent year on year in November. The drop was worse than in October, when electronic shipments shrank 5.6 per cent.

Integrated circuits (ICs) or semiconductors, which formed about half of electronic Nodx, and personal computers (PCs) drove the falls in electronic shipments.

ICs contracted by 18 per cent in November from a year ago while PCs slipped 47.8 per cent.

Shipments to Singapore’s top 10 markets declined as a whole, led by falls in exports to Taiwan, the European Union, Indonesia and South Korea.

But shipments to the United States reversed the previous month’s decline to grow 20.5 per cent in November, while exports to China continued to rebound, rising another 13.7 per cent year-on-year in November.

Compared with a month earlier, Nodx grew by a smaller 0.3 per cent in November to $15 billion.

This follows a revised 5.7 per cent jump in October.

For November, total trade grew 0.3 per cent in November from a year ago, similar to the 0.3 per cent increase recorded in October.