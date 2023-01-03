Singapore’s economic growth slows to 3.8% in 2022; outlook darkens for 2023

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s economy grew by 3.8 per cent in 2022, slowing sharply from the 7.6 per cent growth achieved a year earlier, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday.
In the fourth quarter, the economy expanded 2.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis, moderating from the 4.2 per cent growth in the previous quarter.
MTI did not comment on its November forecast for the economy to grow between 0.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent this year.
The fourth-quarter slowdown came on the back of a 3 per cent year-on-year contraction of the key manufacturing sector. That was a reversal from the 1.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter.
MTI said output shrank in the electronics, chemicals and biomedical manufacturing clusters, outweighing expansions in precision engineering, transport engineering and general manufacturing.
The construction sector grew by 10.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, accelerating from the 7.8 per cent growth in the previous quarter, as both public and private sector construction output continued to recover
However, in absolute terms, the value-added of the construction sector remained 19.3 per cent below its pre-pandemic - that is fourth quarter of 2019 - level.
Among the services, the wholesale and retail trade and transportation and storage sectors collectively grew 2.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, slower than the 5.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter.
Put together, the information and communications; finance and insurance; and professional services sectors expanded 2.9 per cent in Q4, after the 3.6 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.
Accommodation and food services, and real estate, administrative and support services collectively grew 8.2 per cent, extending the 9.3 per cent growth in the third quarter.
While overall economic growth has slowed from 2021, the 3.8 per cent estimate for 2022 is still better than MTI’s earlier forecast of 3.5 per cent for the year.
Final estimates for fourth quarter and full-year 2022 growth will be released in February.
Analysts say anemic global growth has started to hit merchandise exports from Asia, pulling the region’s manufacturing sector into recession territory.
Singapore’s manufacturing output shrank 3.2 per cent in November 2022, according to the Economic Development Board. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 4.8 per cent.
International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that 2023 will be a tougher year for the global economy than 2022.
“We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession,” Ms Georgieva said in an interview on Jan 1. “Why? Because the three big economies - the United States, the European Union and China - are all slowing down simultaneously.”
The IMF had already warned in October that more than a third of the world economy will contract and that there is a 25 per cent chance of global gross domestic product (GDP) growing by less than 2 per cent in 2023, which it defines as a global recession.
Global growth is forecast to slow from 6 per cent in 2021 to 3.2 per cent in 2022 and 2.7 per cent in 2023, IMF had said in its last World Economic Outlook report.
This year’s most anticipated major economic event, the full reopening of China, is not off to a good start.
Data published on Saturday showed that Singapore’s top trade partner’s abrupt reversal of its Covid Zero policy pushed economic activity in December to the slowest pace since February 2020 as the virus swept through major cities and prompted people to stay home and businesses to shut.
However, many analysts expect China’s growth to rebound in the second half of the year. GDP growth is projected to pick up to 4.8 per cent for the year, after a 3 per cent gain in 2022, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
The IMF chief said while there is hope that the US may avoid recession, Europe has been “very severely hit by the war in Ukraine - half of the EU will be in recession next year,” she said.
There is no end in sight for the war in Europe that started in February last year. Russia launched a wave of missile and drone strikes in Ukraine on New Year’s Eve, hitting a number of residential and other civilian targets. Ukraine responded with a missile barrage of its own on Monday that killed 63 Russian soldiers.
Still, the outlook for the world’s largest economy, where the unemployment rate has held around the lowest level in 29 months, may offer some respite.
“If that resilience of the labour market in the US holds, the US would help the world to get through a very difficult year,” Ms Georgieva said.
The IMF warning was echoed by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) , a British consultancy.
CEBR said last week the world faces a recession in 2023 as interest rate hikes aimed at tackling inflation will cause a number of economies to contract.
“The battle against inflation is not won yet. We expect central bankers to stick to their guns in 2023 despite the economic costs. The cost of bringing inflation down to more comfortable levels is a poorer growth outlook for a number of years to come,” CEBR said in its annual World Economic League Table.