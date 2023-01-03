Singapore’s economic growth slows to 3.8% in 2022; outlook darkens for 2023

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s economy grew by 3.8 per cent in 2022, slowing sharply from the 7.6 per cent growth achieved a year earlier, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday.

In the fourth quarter, the economy expanded 2.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis, moderating from the 4.2 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

MTI did not comment on its November forecast for the economy to grow between 0.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent this year.

The fourth-quarter slowdown came on the back of a 3 per cent year-on-year contraction of the key manufacturing sector. That was a reversal from the 1.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

MTI said output shrank in the electronics, chemicals and biomedical manufacturing clusters, outweighing expansions in precision engineering, transport engineering and general manufacturing.

The construction sector grew by 10.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, accelerating from the 7.8 per cent growth in the previous quarter, as both public and private sector construction output continued to recover

However, in absolute terms, the value-added of the construction sector remained 19.3 per cent below its pre-pandemic - that is fourth quarter of 2019 - level.

Among the services, the wholesale and retail trade and transportation and storage sectors collectively grew 2.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, slower than the 5.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Put together, the information and communications; finance and insurance; and professional services sectors expanded 2.9 per cent in Q4, after the 3.6 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

Accommodation and food services, and real estate, administrative and support services collectively grew 8.2 per cent, extending the 9.3 per cent growth in the third quarter.

While overall economic growth has slowed from 2021, the 3.8 per cent estimate for 2022 is still better than MTI’s earlier forecast of 3.5 per cent for the year.

Final estimates for fourth quarter and full-year 2022 growth will be released in February.

Analysts say anemic global growth has started to hit merchandise exports from Asia, pulling the region’s manufacturing sector into recession territory.

Singapore’s manufacturing output shrank 3.2 per cent in November 2022, according to the Economic Development Board. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 4.8 per cent.

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that 2023 will be a tougher year for the global economy than 2022.

“We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession,” Ms Georgieva said in an interview on Jan 1. “Why? Because the three big economies - the United States, the European Union and China - are all slowing down simultaneously.”

The IMF had already warned in October that more than a third of the world economy will contract and that there is a 25 per cent chance of global gross domestic product (GDP) growing by less than 2 per cent in 2023, which it defines as a global recession.

Global growth is forecast to slow from 6 per cent in 2021 to 3.2 per cent in 2022 and 2.7 per cent in 2023, IMF had said in its last World Economic Outlook report.

This year’s most anticipated major economic event, the full reopening of China, is not off to a good start.