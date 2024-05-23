Singapore’s economic growth slows quarter on quarter on weak manufacturing

SINGAPORE - The economy grew in the first quarter of 2024 at its weakest pace in a year, dragged by slower expansion of the export-driven manufacturing sector, according to the final estimates released by Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on May 23.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 0.1 per cent in the January-March period, slower than the 1.2 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, MTI said. It was the weakest pace of growth since a 0.5 per cent contraction in the first quarter of 2023.

The base effect, when compared with the same period in 2023, helped the economy post year-on-year growth of 2.7 per cent, higher than the 2.2 per cent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, it still missed a median forecast of 3 per cent by economists in a Bloomberg News poll.

MTI kept its full-year 2024 growth forecast of 1 per cent to 3 per cent, saying that Singapore’s manufacturing and trade-related sectors are expected to see a gradual pickup in growth over the course of the year.

“Within the manufacturing sector, the electronics cluster is projected to recover gradually in the coming quarters, supported by demand for semiconductors for end-markets such as smartphones, PCs and AI (artificial intelligence),” MTI said in a statement.

However, the ministry warned that Singapore remains vulnerable to downside risks in the global economy.

“Escalations in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East or the war in Ukraine could disrupt global supply chains and commodity markets,” it said.

Additionally, if inflation remains stubborn in advanced economies, central banks there could further tighten financial conditions and potentially trigger latent vulnerabilities in banking and financial systems.

Also, vulnerabilities in emerging markets arising from a desynchronisation of their monetary policy cycles with that of advanced economies could lead to greater volatility in capital flows and currency fluctuations, said MTI.

However, a strong pickup in services could help mitigate some of the downward pressure from the global economy.

Even as the manufacturing sector contracted by 1.8 per cent year on year and by 5.4 per cent quarter on quarter in the first three months of 2024, the services sector expanded by an annual 3.9 per cent and 1.9 per cent on the quarter.

“The stronger than anticipated recovery in air travel and tourism demand will continue to bolster the growth of aviation- and tourism-related sectors such as accommodation, air transport and aerospace, as well as consumer-facing sectors such as retail trade and food and beverage services,” said MTI.