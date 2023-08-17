Singapore’s chip industry still in the money for the long term: Analysts

SINGAPORE – A lack of consumer demand for electronic goods and an inventory glut continue to weigh down the profitability of Singapore’s semiconductor industry.

But analysts are optimistic about its long-term prospects as they expect a boost when next-generation devices spurred by artificial intelligence come into play.

For now, two of Singapore’s top semiconductor equipment makers – AEM Holdings and UMS Holdings – have announced large drops in their revenues and net profits. They are the only companies listed on the Singapore Exchange that provide contract manufacturing services to global chipmakers.

While global chip sales have been ticking up in recent months, they remain way below the growth they had achieved in 2022 and the year before, when chipmakers made huge profits as the work-from-home trend induced by the Covid-19 pandemic fuelled demand for computers, mobile phones and other consumer devices.

Still, analysts believe the outlook for semiconductor demand in the long term remains on a path of steady growth. An added boost to chip demand may come when emerging technologies such as AI mature, unleashing a host of next-generation consumer devices and industrial equipment.

“The silicon layer has been the de facto foundation of almost all technological shifts over the past six decades and we expect generative AI will drive significant growth for compute, network, and memory chips,” Citibank said in a recent report.

There has been an explosion of interest in generative AI, as tools such as ChatGPT showcase their ability to learn the patterns and structure of their input training data and generate new data that has similar characteristics.

But for now, the semiconductor industry is still working through the excess inventory built up between the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2022, with global economic growth not giving much confidence in a rebound.

AEM – a manufacturer of semiconductor testing equipment and components with a focus on back-end testing solutions – reported a 76 per cent drop in net profit in the first half of 2023 amid lower demand for its chip-testing services.

Its revenue in the same period slid by 49 per cent. The company also lowered its full-year 2023 sales forecast to between $460 million and $490 million, from an earlier guidance of around $500 million.

The company, which in recent years has put a lot of its focus and efforts on new-generation, system-level testing equipment, said while demand for the next-gen equipment remains strong, the overall state of the industry has led to low utilisation and constrained capital expenditure. This has impacted Intel’s next-generation device release schedule, it said. This is of significance, as analysts estimate that 90 per cent of AEM’s revenues are tied to Intel.

AEM now believes that Intel’s new product launches have been pushed out into 2024.