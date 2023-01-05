Singapore retail sales up 6.2% in November, easing after 7 months of double-digit growth

SINGAPORE – Retail sales in Singapore continued to climb in November, though at a slower pace of 6.2 per cent year on year, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics on Thursday.

November’s takings eased from the double-digit year-on-year growth seen in the last seven consecutive months as tourist spending returned and shoppers front-loaded on big-ticket purchases ahead of Jan 1’s goods and services tax increase.

October saw retail sales rise 10.4 per cent year on year, while September and August recorded increases of 11.3 per cent and 13.3 per cent respectively.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales in November rose by a higher 8.7 per cent, compared with 14.3 per cent increase seen in October.

Sales of motor vehicles fell 12.4 per cent in November, which corresponded to the lower certificate of entitlement quota.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales dropped 3.7 per cent over October. Excluding motor vehicles, sales fell by 4.3 per cent.

The estimated total retail sales value in November was $4.0 billion.

Of this, online sales made up an estimated 14.8 per cent, compared with the 13.0 per cent recorded in October.