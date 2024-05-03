Singapore retail sales up 2.7% in March on higher food and alcohol spending

SINGAPORE – Retail sales in Singapore rose for the third month in a row, on higher food and alcohol consumption, as Taylor Swift fans flocked here for her series of Eras Tour concerts in March.

Takings at the till increased 2.7 per cent in March from the year-ago period, slowing from the revised 8.6 per cent gain in February, data from the Department of Statistics showed on May 3.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew 2 per cent, extending the 9.5 per cent growth in February, with most of the retail categories experiencing a rise in turnover.

However, month on month and seasonally adjusted, retail sales dipped 1 per cent from February.

The biggest month-on-month rise was for food and alcohol (15.1 per cent), followed by cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods (8.8 per cent), and sales at department stores (7.7 per cent).

Sales dropped month-on-month for other industries, with the largest declines coming from big ticket items such as computer and telecommunications equipment (-8.5 per cent), as well as furniture and household equipment (-7.9 per cent).

The estimated total retail sales value in March came in at $4.2 billion. Of this amount, about 11.7 per cent were from online retail sales, higher than the 10.8 per cent recorded in February.

Excluding motor vehicles, total retail takings was about $3.5 billion, of which 13.9 per cent were from online retail sales.

Sales at food and alcohol retailers recorded the steepest jump, up 17 per cent in March from a year ago.

Sales of watches and jewellery rose 14.1 per cent while motor vehicle sales went up 7 per cent on the back of a higher certificate of entitlement (COE) quota.

Conversely, sales of computer and telecommunications equipment dropped 5.1 per cent year-on-year in March, while takings at mini-marts and convenience stores fell 3.7 per cent.