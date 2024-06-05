Singapore retail sales turn negative in April with 1.2% drop

SINGAPORE - Retail sales in Singapore fell in April, snapping three months of gains and coming in worse than expected.

Takings at the till dropped 1.2 per cent in April from the year-ago period, reversing a revised 2.8 per cent growth in March, data from the Department of Statistics showed on June 5.

April’s result was below estimates by private-sector economists, who expected retail sales to grow 1.9 per cent year on year in a Bloomberg poll.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales fell 4.5 per cent, compared with the 2.1 per cent growth in March. Only three of the 14 retail categories saw a year-on-year increase in sales.

The biggest month-on-month fall was in wearing apparel and footwear, where sales fell 16.2 per cent, followed by department stores (8.5 per cent) and mini-marts and convenience stores (7.4 per cent).

Three categories avoided the dip, with the biggest rise in motor vehicles (25 per cent), followed by food and alcohol (4.7 per cent) and petrol service stations (3 per cent).

The estimated total retail sales value in April was $3.9 billion. Of this, an estimated 11.8 per cent were from online retail sales, compared to the 12 per cent recorded in March 2024.

Excluding motor vehicles, the total retail sales value was about $3.3 billion, of which 13.9 per cent were from online retail sales. Online retail sales made up 49 per cent of the total sales of computer and telecommunications equipment, 31.5 per cent of furniture and household equipment and 12.6 per cent of supermarkets and hypermarkets industries.

Sales of food and beverage services increased 0.3 per cent in April on a year-on-year basis, continuing the 4.9 per cent growth in March.

Month on month and seasonally adjusted, sales of food and beverage services declined 0.9 per cent in April compared with the previous month.

The total sales value of food and beverage services in April was estimated at $931 million. Of this, an estimated 24 per cent were from online sales, higher than the 23.2 per cent recorded in March 2024.

Sales at food caterers recorded the steepest year-on-year jump, up 21.3 per cent in April. Sales of cafes, food courts and other eating places rose 4 per cent.

Restaurants saw a dip, with their retail sales decreasing 7.5 per cent year on year, while fast food outlets’ retail sales fell by 0.7 per cent.