Singapore retail sales rise in November, reversing October’s dip

SINGAPORE - Retail sales rose 2.5 per cent in November 2023, reversing a 0.1 per cent decline in October, with the highest growth rates seen for food and alcohol, motor vehicles, as well as watches and jewellery.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales grew 0.5 per cent, reversing from the previous month’s 0.9 per cent fall, according to figures released by the Singapore Department of Statistics on Jan 5.

Excluding motor vehicles, seasonally adjusted retail sales remained at a similar level as October 2023.

November’s total retail sales value was $4.1 billion. Online sales accounted for 15.2 per cent of this, higher than October’s 13.1 per cent.

This higher proportion was mainly due to increased online sales during year-end online shopping events such as Singles’ Day and Black Friday, SingStat said.

Singapore’s inbound tourism recovery remains intact, and we expect a complete recovery to pre-pandemic levels in 2024, which should support overall retail sales, said DBS Bank economist Chua Han Teng.

He added: “2024’s tourism uptick will be supported by improving flight capacity, upcoming events such as concerts, and the ongoing return of Chinese tourists that would be boosted by the upcoming mutual visa-free travel arrangement between Singapore and China.”

Singapore’s competitiveness as a tourist destination could be weighed down by structurally higher price levels as compared to the regional ASEAN economies, in addition to the effects from the strong exchange-rate based (S$NEER) monetary policy to anchor inflation, said UOB economists Mr Alvin Liew and Mr Jester Koh.

Online retail sales made up 52.5 per cent of the total sales of computer and telecommunications equipment; 36.4 per cent of that for furniture and household equipment; and 13.5 per cent of the total sales for supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Within the retail trade sector, more than half of the industries recorded year-on-year growths in sales in November 2023, with the food and alcohol industry recording the highest growth of 13.6 per cent.

The motor vehicle industry rose 12.9 per cent, mainly due to higher certificate of entitlement quotas, while retailers of watches and jewellery saw a similar rise of 12.9 per cent on greater demand for jewellery.

In contrast, retailers of recreational goods recorded a year-on-year decrease in sales of 10.6 per cent and the furniture and household equipment industry a 5.6 per cent drop in November 2023.

Food and alcohol sales were up year-on-year but down month-on-month, which could suggest that momentum could be petering out as more Singaporeans travel overseas, said Ms Selena Ling, chief economist and head of global markets research and strategy for OCBC.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, sales of motor vehicles rose 5.6 per cent in November 2023. Similarly, retailers of furniture and household equipment saw an increase in sales of 4.1 per cent while department store sales were up 3.3 per cent.

Conversely, sales of optical goods and books declined 8 per cent while sales at petrol service stations fell 6.2 per cent.

Food and beverage services saw sales rise 1.4 per cent year on year, extending the 2.4 per cent growth in October. But on a monthly seasonally-adjusted basis, sales fell 1 per cent.

Year-on-year declines were seen for restaurants, at minus 1.1 per cent, and fast-food outlets, at minus 2.5 per cent. On the other hand, sales for food caterers went up 11.9 per cent, while that for cafes, foodcourts and other eating places rose 3 per cent.

December retail sales may taper as more Singaporeans take the opportunity to travel overseas, although this may been offset by some frontloading of big-ticket items ahead of the GST hike which has started in January, said Ms Ling, adding that 2024’s retail sales should improve from around 2.5 per cent last year to around 4 per cent year-on-year.

However, DBS’ Mr Chua notes that there are signs of softening domestic consumer discretionary spending, and sentiment could be restrained for higher-end goods with the kicking in of higher GST.

There would also be some cushion from cash support disbursed in December 2023 and CDC vouchers given out in January 2024, he added.