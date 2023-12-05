Singapore retail sales dip in October, breaking 8-month streak

SINGAPORE - Retail sales in October dipped, breaking an eight-month streak of increases.

Takings at the till fell by 0.1 per cent year on year, compared with a revised 0.8 per cent growth in September.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales dropped 1 per cent year on year, compared with the 0.7 per cent growth in September 2023, according to figures released by the Singapore Department of Statistics on Dec 5.

The estimated total retail sales value in October 2023 was $4 billion.

Within the retail trade sector, the recreational goods industry recorded the biggest year-on-year decline in sales of 8.1 per cent, due to lower demand for sporting goods. Sales of furniture and household equipment dropped 7.5 per cent, while department stores’ takings saw a 6 per cent fall.

In contrast, the biggest year-on-year increase came from food and alcohol, at 22 per cent, mainly driven by higher demand for alcoholic products – including those sold in duty-free shops. The sales of motor vehicles came in second highest, rising by 8.3 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, sales of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods fell by 5.7 per cent.

Similarly, retailers of computer and telecommunications equipment saw a decrease in sales of 4.7 per cent, while wearing apparel and footwear takings fell by 4.4 per cent.

On the plus side, sales of watches and jewellery rose 8.3 per cent, while those for food and alcohol industries went up 3.9 per cent in October 2023.

The food and beverage sector held up better than shop retailers in October.

The sector’s total sales rose 2.4 per cent in October 2023 on a year-on-year basis, extending the 6.9 per cent growth in September.

Food caterers saw their takings swell by 19.9 per cent, while sales at cafes, foodcourts and other eating places increased 6.2 per cent and those at fast-food outlets went up 1.1 per cent during this period.

Restaurants, on the other hand, saw their sales fall by 4.7 per cent in October 2023.