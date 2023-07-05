Singapore retail sales dip in May, breaking three-month streak

SINGAPORE – Takings at the till fell in May, breaking a three-month streak of increases as overall retail sales continue to decelerate.

Month on month, May’s overall takings decreased by 0.2 per cent from April on a seasonally adjusted basis. In comparison, April’s overall takings increased 0.3 per cent from March.

However, retail sales for May grew on a year-on-year basis at 1.8 per cent, with an estimated total retail sales value of $4 billion, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics on Wednesday.

Of this, online retail sales made up an estimated 11.8 per cent, slightly lower than the 11.9 per cent recorded in April.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales gained 1.8 per cent year on year, though lower than April (4.3 per cent ) and March (4 per cent).

The biggest increases in May year on year came from alcohol, cosmetics, toiletries (24.9 per cent) and medical goods (13.1 per cent).

This was largely driven by a higher demand for alcoholic products and cosmetics and toiletries, including those sold in duty-free shops.

Sales of apparel and footwear, as well as recreational goods, decreased 6.4 per cent and 5.6 per cent month on month respectively in May.

However, sales of optical goods and books as well as computer and telecommunications equipment and furniture and household equipment grew between 2.4 per cent and 2.9 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

Sales at petrol service stations recorded a yearly decline of 18.2 per cent, partly due to lower petrol prices.