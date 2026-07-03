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Singapore Retail Festival returns, with three weeks of themed weekend experiences, live-stream shopping

Singapore Retail Festival will feature promotions, rewards, and experiences across participating retailers, both in-store and online

SINGAPORE – In an era when online shopping has chipped away at foot traffic, retailers are betting that an islandwide retail festival featuring promotions, rewards and immersive shopping experiences kicking off this weekend can lure crowds back to stores.

Back for its second edition, the Singapore Retail Festival (SRF) will run till July 26, with promotions, rewards and experiences across participating retailers, both in-store and online.

It is organised by the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), which announced the festival’s return at its 25th Retail Awards Gala Night on July 3.

SRA said the festival aims to show that retail is more than just an exchange, by highlighting how brands can use technology, innovation and creativity to build experiences and community.

It will also showcase Singapore’s shopping scene to both locals and international visitors.

SRA president Ernie Koh told The Straits Times that retailers today cannot rely on discounts or transactional promotions, as shoppers now expect “discovery, engagement, rewards and experiences that give them a reason to visit stores, explore new brands and reconnect with Singapore’s retail scene”.

The inaugural festival in 2025 demonstrated the value of bringing the retail industry together on a single national platform, he said.

Building on that, SRF 2026 will feature a larger-scale physical pop-up, themed weekend experiences, weekday retail showcases, live-stream shopping and digital engagement activities.

“The key lesson from the inaugural edition is that SRF has to be more than a shopping campaign.

“It must be a platform that helps retailers tell their stories, attract footfall, create memorable experiences and show how Singapore retail continues to evolve,” Koh said.

Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza will be the main festival grounds from July 4 to July 19.

It will host themed weekends centred on pets, trading card games and gaming, and lifestyle and wellness. Visitors can also browse retail pop-ups, while weekday programmes will feature multi-label retail showcases and live-stream shopping.

Festival highlights include digital rewards, interactive challenges, a Shopee pop-up and food trucks.

SRA said retailers continue to face global uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, fluctuating tourist numbers, rising business costs, growing online competition and changing consumer habits.

Koh said the festival provides retailers with a collective platform to amplify awareness, drive footfall and encourage consumers to rediscover what physical retail can offer, while recognising that shoppers increasingly move between online and offline channels.

Beyond increasing sales, the festival aims to help retailers gain greater visibility, attract new customers and strengthen consumer engagement.

“Ultimately, we hope SRF 2026 helps bring people back to stores, while also showing that the future of retail is not simply online or offline, but an integrated experience that combines discovery, convenience, community and innovation,” Koh said.

Retail companies, teams and individuals were recognised for their achievements and innovation at the gala dinner.

This year’s SRA Retail Awards featured 21 categories, including four new ones: Best Livestreaming Retailer of the Year, Best Digital Shopping Platform, Convenience Store of the Year and the inaugural Lifetime Outstanding Achievement Award, reflecting the growing importance of digital innovation and evolving consumer shopping habits.