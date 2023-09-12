Singapore remains vibrant, competitive semiconductor hub despite challenges: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - The decision by GlobalFoundries (GF) to expand its manufacturing base here proves that Singapore will continue to have a strong, competitive and vibrant semiconductor industry despite the intense global battle for high-end chip investments, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the New York-based company’s new microchip fabrication plant in Woodlands, DPM Wong said that Singapore “cannot afford to engage in a subsidy arms-race” and outbid the United States, China, Japan and European Union, which have rolled out massive subsidies to attract chipmakers.

But he noted that while Singapore is not the cheapest location worldwide, “we have many things going for us – our excellent connectivity; our reliability and stable business conditions; and also, a critical mass of leading companies based here which cover the value chain, from design to wafer fabrication, to assembly and testing.”

He added that Singapore’s key asset is human capital - a well-educated and highly-skilled workforce which powers its strong innovation and research capabilities.

“All these factors have allowed us to build an ecosystem that enables companies to achieve sustained growth, and to create good jobs for our people,” said Mr Wong.

In addition to the workforce advantage, the DPM said that over the years Singapore has carved out a niche in the production of specialty chips - that are present in almost every device used daily, and that will continue to be in strong demand given the trends in 5G, automotives, and Internet-of-Things.

“We will continue to sharpen our capabilities and enhance our competitiveness in these specific areas of strength, and GF’s latest investment shows that our strategies are working,” he said.

He said the company’s expanded plant will be the first wafer fab in Singapore capable of manufacturing specialty chips at 28 nanometer (one billionth of a meter). These chips support a wide range of applications including in both consumer and industrial products.

“In other words, there is a high chance that the image sensors and radio frequency chips inside smartphones and electric vehicles of the future, will be made from GF’s Singapore fab,” he said.

The DPM said that the expansion of GF’s plant will create up to 1,000 high-value jobs, the majority of which will be filled by Singaporeans, who will benefit from picking up the manufacturing and R&D know-how from the advanced technologies.

GF is already an active partner in Singapore’s efforts to nurture students’ interest and skills in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) so as to build a strong talent pipeline.

He said up to 32 GF employees have been given the opportunity to conduct industry-relevant PhD

research, since the Industrial Scholarship Programme with the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) programme started about six years ago.

“GF has also invested heavily in R&D and has been a steadfast partner of our research institutions, with ongoing projects with NTU and the National Research Foundation. In fact, I understand that with more than 700 R&D professionals, GF has one of the largest corporate R&D teams in Singapore,” said DPM Wong.

The multinational chip giant has one of the largest wafer foundries in Singapore – with over $5 billion in fixed asset investments, and with more than 4,900 employees.