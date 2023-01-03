Singapore private home prices up just 0.2% in Q4 on sharp drop in sales

SINGAPORE - The rise in private home prices here cooled to 0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022, as sales dropped sharply in the face of growing economic headwinds, the latest property curbs and the absence of major new launches.

The 0.2 per cent price rise is a significant slowdown from the 3.8 per cent increase in the third quarter, and the 3.5 per cent growth in the second quarter, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday.

For the whole of 2022, private home prices climbed 8.4 per cent, down from the 10.6 per cent rise in 2021, on the back of a decline in sales, URA said.

The number of private homes sold plunged 49 per cent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter, and by about 60 per cent year on year. For the whole of 2022, sales fell by about 36 per cent compared to 2021 .

In the fourth quarter, prices of landed properties rose 0.5 per cent from the previous three months, after climbing 1.6 per cent in the third quarter.

Non-landed prices gained just 0.1 per cent after rising 4.4 per cent in the previous quarter, as prices for units in the suburbs fell 2.6 per cent, from a 7.5 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

In the prime district, prices rose just 0.5 per cent, compared to a 2.3 per cent increase in the third quarter. Prices in the city fringe gained 2.6 per cent, compared to the 2.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

The drop in prices for units In the suburbs show higher interest rates and a slowdown in HDB resale price growth took a toll, Huttons Asia’s senior director of research Lee Sze Teck said.

For the whole of 2022, prices in prime district, city fringe and suburbs rose by 4.6 per cent, 9.2 per cent and 9.3 per cent respectively.

OrangeTee and Tie’s senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said private residential prices dropped because there were a higher proportion of resale transactions in the fourth quarter. “Resale homes are typically sold at lower prices than new homes,” she said.

Citing URA Realis data, Ms Sun noted that in the fourth quarter, sales of new private homes excluding executive condominiums, sank 69.1 per cent to 666 units, from 2,157 units in the third quarter. In comparison, resales fell 36.4 per cent to 2,360 units from 3,710 units over the same period.

A significant drop in the number of units launched for sale in 2022 also contributed to the moderation in private residential prices, Mr Lee said.

“An estimated 500 to 600 units were launched for sale in the fourth quarter. This is the lowest quarterly launch volume since first quarter 2003 where 506 units were launched. For the full year, an estimated 4,500 to 4,600 units were launched - less than half of 2021’s launch volume,” he said.

Consequently, developer sales for full year 2022 are estimated to be around 7.300 units, down 44 per cent from sales in 2021, he added.