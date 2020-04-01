Singapore private home prices drop 1.2% in Q1 amid coronavirus outbreak: Flash data

SINGAPORE - Singapore's property market may have caught its first chill from the coronavirus with quarterly private home prices declining for the first time in a year.

According to flash data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday (April 1), prices of private residential properties dropped 1.2 per cent in the first three months of the year from the previous quarter. It is the first quarterly drop since prices declined 0.7 per cent in the first quarter of last year.

Private home prices rose 2.7 per cent last year in a modest recovery from the July 2018 cooling measures, with prices rising 0.5 per cent in the final quarter of 2019.

Falling prices was felt across all locations. Prices of non-landed private homes in the prime areas or core central region (CCR) fell by 1.5 per cent, after the 2.8 per cent decrease in the previous quarter. Prices in the city fringes or rest of central region (RCR) dipped by 0.5 per cent, compared to the 1.3 per cent decrease in the previous quarter. Prices in the outlying areas or outside central region (OCR) decreased by 1 per cent, compared to the 2.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

URA cautioned that the flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up till mid-March. Past data have shown that the difference between the quarterly price changes indicated by the flash estimate and the actual price changes could be significant when the change is small, it said. It thus advised the public to interpret the flash estimates with caution.

The data will be updated on April 24 April when URA releases its full set of real estate statistics for the first quarter.