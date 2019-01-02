Singapore private home prices dip 0.1% in Q4 on cooling measures, up 7.9% for 2018: URA flash data

SINGAPORE - Singapore's private residential prices saw their first quarterly decline since the second quarter of 2017, as the market continued to feel the effects of the July 6 cooling measures.

Private home prices dipped by 0.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the final three months of 2018, reversing from a 0.5 per cent increase in the third quarter.

For the whole of 2018, prices rose 7.9 per cent, compared with the 1.1 per cent increase in 2017.

This was according to flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released on Wednesday (Jan 2). The last time overall private home prices turned negative was the 0.1 per cent decline in the April to June quarter of 2017.

Prices of landed homes led the slowdown, falling by 1.8 per cent, reversing a 2.3 per cent rise in the third quarter. Prices of condominiums and private apartments edged up 0.3 per cent after no change in the previous quarter.

Prices of non-landed private residential properties decreased by 1.5 per cent in Core Central Region (CCR), compared to the 1.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Prices in the Rest of Central Region (RCR) increased by 1.8 per cent, after registering a decrease of 1.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

Prices in Outside Central Region (OCR) increased by 0.8 per cent, after registering a 0.1 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.

For the whole of 2018, prices in CCR, RCR and OCR have increased by 6.2 per cent, 7.4 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively.

The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up till mid-December.