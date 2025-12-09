Singapore Prestige Brand Award crowns 20 local brands

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – This year, the Singapore Prestige Brand Awards honoured digital companies like AI-driven GO-GENIE, e-commerce services agency Jumpstart Commerce and digital consultancy Jeffery as well as traditional brick-and-mortar small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in industries as diverse as traditional pancakes to funeral services.

Twenty local firms were named this year’s Singapore Prestige Brand Award winners at an awards ceremony at Parkroyal Collection Hotel at Marina Bay on Dec 9.

Established in 2002 by the Association of SMEs (ASME) and SPH’s Chinese-language daily, Lianhe Zaobao, the award is one of Singapore’s longest-running awards for homegrown brands. It aims to celebrate local brands that excel in branding strategies, market presence, and innovation.

Five firms received recognition for introducing promising brands to the market, 11 were acknowledged for established names, and four for heritage labels. Winners for a fourth category – recognising brands that have grown regionally – will be announced at a gala in January 2026.

In addition to the commercial sponsor Maybank, government entities Enterprise Singapore and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) are backing the accolade and were involved in the judging process, said Mr Alan Tan, the chair of the award organising group at ASME.

“There are so many awards out there, but at the end of day, I would consider awards that are supported by our local government agencies credible,” he said.

The recognition serves as a mark of quality, especially when the brands expand overseas, he said.

Ms Quek Lee Kiang, associate editor at Lianhe Zaobao’s and the award council’s co-chairman, said the winning brands had each carved out an unique growth path amid a tough economic year marked by tariffs and rising costs.

Over a period of more than two months starting in August, more than 30 shortlisted companies underwent two rounds of interviews. These companies were against criteria such as brand strategy, identity, performance, development and management.

More than 50 brands have earned a place in the Hall of Fame for achieving at least three wins since the annual award started, according to Mr Tan. Over the years, more than 450 brands have been honoured through this recognition.

Among the winners were GO-GENIE, an AI-powered logistics platform that integrates warehousing, fulfilment and last-mile delivery. Calling itself an asset-light “control tower”, it pitches greater efficiency, visibility, cost control and carbon-tracking, with easy onboarding for customers.

Munchi Pancakes was recognised for transforming the traditional min jiang kueh from a hawker stall into a household name with 41 outlets and tapping on production kitchens in both its local base and Johor.

Math Mavens specialises in Primary -level m aths enrichment, delivering lessons taught by former teachers using a structural curricula. The company expanded to Thailand in 2025.

There was also the Singapore Funeral Group, founded in 2006 by Nicky Teo, Singapore’s youngest funeral director at the age of 17 . It offers a suite of services from wake management, embalming and repatriation and memorial planning.

Addressing the winners at the ceremony, Mr Adam Tan, Maybank’s head of community financial services for Singapore, said: “Branding today goes beyond logo or tagline. Strong brands are built on clarity, consistency and the ability to form real, emotional connection with the customers and industry at large .

“Your stories remind us that our great brands are not built overnight, but through intention, resilience and heart.”