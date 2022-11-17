Singapore non-oil exports shrink for first time in nearly 2 years with 5.6% drop in October

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s key exports fell in October, albeit from a high base a year ago, snapping 22 months of growth with a worse-than-expected performance .

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) shrank 5.6 per cent year on year in October, following the 3.1 per cent growth in September, data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) showed on Thursday.

The drop was worse than the 1.7 per cent contraction forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, October’s Nodx came in at $15.9 billion. This was a decline from the high base a year ago, EnterpriseSG noted, with Nodx in October 2021 at $16.6 billion, above 2021’s monthly average of $16.1 billion.

The weak Nodx numbers were led by the fall in electronics exports, which shrank by 9.3 per cent year on year in October, after a 10.6 per cent drop in the previous month.

Singapore’s key electronics exports have now declined for three straight months.

October’s drop was led by a 45.7 per cent plunge in shipments of disk media products, with personal computers parts falling 31.6 per cent and semiconductors or integrated circuits down 11.1 per cent.

Non-electronic exports fell 4.5 per cent, reversing from September’s 7.6 per cent expansion.

Pharmaceuticals (-34.7%), non-monetary gold (-45.5%) and petrochemicals (-18.4%) contributed the most to the decline in non-electronic shipments.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx fell for the third straight month, down by 3.7 per cent to $15.9 billion.

It follows the 3.7 per cent fall in September and also missed analysts forecasts for a 2.1 per cent drop.

Breaking down the numbers by export markets, Nodx to Singapore’s top 10 markets declined as a whole in October.

The China market was the worst hit, with shipments sliding 32 per cent in October, after shrinking 33.7 per cent in September.

It was followed by the European Union, with a 19.5 per cent drop, reversing a 3 per cent rise in September.

However, Nodx to the United States, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea rose. Exports to Taiwan performed the best, growing 21.6 per cent after a 10 per cent rise in September.

Exports to Japan rose 20.1 per cent, while exports to the US grew 16.1 per cent in October, both rising from September’s numbers.

Exports to South Korea rose the least by 7.7 per cent, improving from its 0.1 per cent rise in September.

On a year-on-year basis, total trade grew by 8.6 per cent in October to $110.6 billion.