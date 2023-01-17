Singapore non-oil exports fall 20.6% in December, worse than expected

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s key exports fell for the third straight month in December, according to data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Tuesday, on rapidly cooling global demand.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) for December slumped 20.6 per cent from a high base a year ago.

The contraction was worse than Bloomberg’s forecast for a 16.8 per cent drop, and also lower than November’s revised rate of 14.7 per cent.

For the whole of 2022, EnterpriseSG said Nodx grew by 3 per cent - just half of the official forecast for around 6 per cent growth.

The Nodx forecast for this year is for minus 2 per cent to 0 per cent growth, EnterpriseSG said back in its November trade review.

For December, both electronics and non-electronics shipments again saw sharp double-digit contractions.

Electronic Nodx fell 17.9 per cent in December after declining 20.2 per cent in November.

Shipments of personal computer parts fell the most, down 41.7 per cent while shipments for integrated circuits were down 26 per cent and for disk media products fell 36.5 per cent.

Non-electronic Nodx also extended its slump, shrinking by 21.3 per cent in December following the 12.8 per cent decrease in the previous month.

Breaking down the export figures by markets, Nodx to Singapore’s top 10 markets declined as a whole, mainly due to the fall in shipments to China, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Nodx to China tumbled 31.8 per cent in December, after a 31.2 per cent contraction in the previous month.

Meanwhile, Nodx to Hong Kong declined by 34.6 per cent in December, improving from the 41 per cent fall in November.

Nodx to Indonesia contracted sharply by 35.4% in December, following the 4.9 per cent decline in the previous month, dragged lower partly by sharp falls in shipments of telecommunications equipment.

South Korea and Japan were bright spots - exports to South Korea reversed the fall in November to rise by 14.3 per cent, while exports to Japan continued rising, up another 6.8 per cent.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx declined by 3.3 per cent in December 2022, following the previous month’s 9.2 per cent decrease.