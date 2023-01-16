Singapore new private home sales slump to 14-year low in December

SINGAPORE - New private home sales sank to a 14-year low in December amid a sharp drop in new condo launches, rising interest rates and buyers waiting for a slew of new projects this year.

Developers’ sales, excluding executive condominiums (ECs), fell 34.6 per cent to 170 in December from 260 units in the previous month, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday.

This was the lowest since January 2009, when just 108 units were sold in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Year-on-year, sales plunged nearly 74 per cent from 650 units in December 2021.

A mere 45 condo units were launched last month, the lowest volume since URA started releasing primary market figures in 2007. On a year-on-year basis, the number of new units launched sank 88.3 per cent from 383 units in December 2021.

With ECs included, however, December’s sales rose 43 per cent to 638 units from 446 in November. The sole new EC launch last month of 618-unit Tenet at Tampines St 62 helped prop up overall sales.

For the whole of 2022, new home sales, excluding ECs, fell more than 45 per cent to 7,153 new private homes, the lowest tally since 2008 when 4,264 homes were sold.

This was due to fewer new project launches, two rounds of cooling measures, and rising interest rates amid a gloomier economic outlook. said market experts.

“Given the year that we have had in 2022, with a cocktail of challenges - from recession concerns to rising interest rates to high inflation – and a fresh bout of cooling measures in September, we think the new homes sales upwards of 7,100 units are quite decent,” said Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at PropNex Realty.

“While December’s sales of 170 units (excluding ECs) seem relatively dismal, we think it is due to a lack of major launches during the month, as well as the depleted unsold stock, particularly in the city fringe and suburbs,” she added.

Ms Chia Siew Chuin, head of residential research at JLL Singapore, said this year’s outlook is “one of guarded optimism.”

“The market has been resilient but could face headwinds as housing affordability remains a concern,” she said.

Mr Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy department at ERA Realty Network, noted that many homebuyers are “keeping their powder dry or saving financial reserves for the upcoming launches this year.” Up to 40 residential projects totalling around 10,000 and 12,000 units could be launched this year, he added.

More launches are slated for the suburban and city fringe areas as well, which should help mitigate record low unsold new home supply, OrangeTee & Tie’s senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun noted.

Up to seven large condo projects with more than 500 units each may be launched, compared with just one in 2022. These include The Reserve Residences, Tembusu Grand, The Continuum, and Lentor Hills Residences. Also in the launch pipeline are two EC sites at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 and the adjacent plot at Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, Ms Sun added.