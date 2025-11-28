Singapore named top container port under new global benchmark

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Port of Singapore, consisting of berths operated by PSA Singapore and Jurong Port, placed first on all of the benchmark’s main metrics.

SINGAPORE – Singapore has been ranked the world’s leading container port under a new benchmark published by classification society DNV and business consultancy firm Menon Economics.

The Republic was followed by Shanghai, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Busan and Rotterdam in the independent evaluation of 160 ports.

The Port of Singapore, consisting of berths operated by PSA Singapore and Jurong Port, placed first on all of the benchmark’s main metrics.

Ports were evaluated on foundational elements like governance, investment and institutional capacity.

The benchmark also considered connectivity and customer value, productivity and sustainability. Finally, it evaluated a port’s overall impact, including economic contribution, market influence and regional significance.

“Singapore emerges as the world’s leading container port, ranking first across all five pillars,” DNV and Menon Economics wrote in the inaugural edition of the “Leading Container Ports of the World” report published on Nov 26.

The firms added that “the outcome is underpinned by world-class infrastructure, transparent governance and efficient connectivity” supporting regional and global shipping routes.

The report noted that the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore had made pioneering investments to establish green shipping corridors, reduce emissions and help the industry transition to alternative fuels .

Tuas Port, which began operations in 2022, was also cited as being “central to Singapore’s strategy”.

The port reached a milestone of handling 10 million shipping containers , or twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), in February 2025. It is expected to handle 65 million TEUs every year as the world’s largest fully automated port when it is completed in the 2040s.

DNV and Menon Economics said: “Tuas Port was built with automation, artificial intelligence and digitalisation at its core.

“Fully automated quay and yard cranes, driverless vehicles and 5G-enabled systems enhanced efficiency, productivity and safety.”

Tuas Port reached a milestone of handling 10 million TEUs in February 2025. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The benchmark was compiled after surveying 41 experts from eight cities, who represented different parts of the container transport network.

About 43 per cent of the experts were based in southern China and Taiwan, while 40 per cent were based in Singapore. Although it was found that Singapore-based experts tended to rate the Republic more highly, excluding their responses did not change the overall standings, the report noted.

The Port of Singapore is widely considered one of the best ports in the world.

Singapore’s port terminals handled a record 622.67 million tonnes of cargo and 40.9 million TEUs in 2024 , with bunker sales reaching a record 54.92 million tonnes.

PSA International, which operates PSA’s ports globally, was in September named best container terminal operator in the world for the seventh time at the 2025 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards in Hong Kong.

All of PSA’s container terminals in Singapore will eventually be consolidated at Tuas Port. The single hub at the westernmost edge of Singapore is expected to be a critical node in the global maritime industry.

The Port of Shanghai was ranked second in the global benchmark after processing a world record of 51.5 million TEUs in 2024.

DMV and Menon Economics said: “Its strong infrastructure is supported by a strategic location, deep-water terminals and integration with China’s manufacturing base.”

Meanwhile, Ningbo-Zhoushan port, located in China’s Zhejiang province, was placed third as “upgrades such as automated terminals, expanded rail links and streamlined Customs have boosted efficiency and connectivity”.

Chinese ports accounted for more than 40 per cent of global container traffic in 2024.

This came as the global container throughput soared to an unprecedented 931.8 million TEUs, the report said. Container throughput refers to the total number of containers handled by ports over a specific period.