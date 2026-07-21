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Singapore mandates five banks for $2.1 billion 20-year billion green bond

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The Singapore-dollar-denominated bond could be launched as early as this week, subject to market conditions.

The Singapore-dollar-denominated bond could be launched as early as this week, subject to market conditions.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

SINGAPORE – The Monetary Authority of Singapore has appointed DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, OCBC Bank and Standard Chartered to arrange a planned 20-year green infrastructure bond, according to a mandate sheet reviewed by Reuters on July 21.

The Singapore-dollar-denominated bond, due in August 2046, will have a minimum size of $2.1 billion and could be launched as early as this week, subject to market conditions.

Proceeds from the offering will be allocated under Singapore’s green bond framework, which finances eligible environmentally sustainable projects and requires annual reporting on their impact.

Singapore holds top-tier sovereign credit ratings of AAA from Moody’s and AAA from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, according to the mandate sheet. REUTERS

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