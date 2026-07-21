Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah (second from right) at the launch of the Singapore Professional Services Centre at the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants House on July 21.

SINGAPORE – Home-grown companies looking to expand beyond Singapore may find the services and connections they need through a new and growing network that connects businesses with trusted professional expertise across Asia.



The Singapore Professional Services (PS) Centre, l ocated on the second level of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) House, will serve as the anchor hub of the regional network, linking businesses to PS centres in Shanghai , Nanjing and Ho Chi Minh City. A centre is planned for Jakarta later in 2026, and further centres are on the cards in Bangkok, Johor Bahru and Shenzhen.



The network will offer support to Singapore companies expanding into these regional markets.

The PS Centre in Singapore will give businesses access to professionals from different disciplines, including legal, accounting, tax, corporate secretarial, human resources, valuation, sustainability and business consulting. This way, businesses can access coordinated support instead of approaching each profession separately, ISCA said in its statement on July 21.

The PS centres in Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City opened in 2025, while the Nanjing one opened in March 2026. Together, they have served more than 700 visitors and facilitated over 65 connections between Singapore and international businesses.

Launching the Singapore PS Centre at ISCA House on July 21, Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah said: “Internationalisation is not easy. Companies have to navigate unfamiliar regulatory environments, find reliable partners and build networks from scratch.

“This is where trusted professional services have a role to play – both in helping businesses here expand overseas and helping foreign companies set up in Singapore.”

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office added: “A company expanding into a new market will often simultaneously need legal advice, corporate structuring, tax planning, governance support, valuation expertise and talent solutions.

“The PS Centre brings together professional bodies and business organisations under one roof and provides businesses with more integrated advice.”

Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah at a fireside chat with Daniel Koh, vice-president of the Council of the Law Society of Singapore, during the launch of the Singapore Professional Services Centre. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Beyond professional advice, businesses can tap local business associations, government agencies, chambers of commerce and ecosystem partners connected through the PS Centre network.



The Singapore PS Centre will also introduce the Business Growth Clinic, a new initiative where business owners can bring their challenges to a panel of professionals, covering areas such as overseas expansion, AI adoption, capital raising, restructuring and succession planning. Businesses will receive practical guidance and be connected with the right professionals to take their plans forward.

The initiative is led by the PS Centre Alliance, comprising the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises; Institute of Valuers and Appraisers, Singapore; Singapore Business Federation; Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Singapore Manufacturing Federation; Tax Academy of Singapore; Law Society of Singapore; and the ISCA.



ISCA president Lee Boon Teck said: “Business is becoming increasingly regional, but professional services are still largely organised country by country. Companies expanding overseas often spend months trying to identify trusted advisers and build local networks. The PS Centre network changes that.



“We are bringing together trusted professional firms, business associations and local partners across Asia, making it easier for businesses to expand with confidence.”