Singapore key exports slump 20.7% in March, worse than expected

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) shrank 20.7 per cent in March from a high base a year ago as both electronic and non-electronic shipments slumped.

The steep contraction followed a revised drop of 0.2 per cent in February and was worse than the 7.4 per cent fall forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said on March 17 that the decline in March was driven largely by non-electronics, which includes pharmaceuticals shipments, though electronic shipments also fell.

Non-electronic Nodx contracted by 23.2 per cent in March from a year ago, extending the 1.7 per cent decline in February.

Shipments from the volatile pharmaceutical segment sank 70.3 per cent ($2.1 billion) while exports of ship and boat structures slid 99.8 per cent ($900 million), contributing to the sharp declines in non-electronic shipments.

Both fell from a high base a year ago.

Year on year, electronic exports resumed their decline, falling by 9.4 per cent in March, snapping two months of positive growth in February (5.2 per cent) and January (0.6 per cent).

Telecommunications equipment, integrated circuits (ICs), and diodes and transistors contributed the most to the drop.

Telecommunications equipment fell by 38.8 per cent ($100 million​​), diodes and transistors by 11 per cent, and ICs – which formed about half of electronic Nodx – gave up 8 per cent ($100 million​​).

Integrated circuits, commonly called chips or microchips, are a vital component of various electronic devices.