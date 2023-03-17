Singapore key exports fall 15.6% in February in 5th straight month of contraction

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s key exports declined less sharply last month, partly reflecting the low base or calendar effects amid the Lunar New Year period.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) for February shrank 15.6 per cent, after falling by 25 per cent in January and 20.6 per cent in December, data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Friday showed.

That is the fifth straight month of year-on-year decline for Singapore’s key exports as both electronic and non-electronic shipments fell.

Electronic products, which accounts for around a quarter of domestic exports, contracted another 26.5 per cent in February, a slight improvement from the 26.8 per cent slump in January.

Integrated circuits, disk media products and capacitors contributed the most to the fall in electronic shipments.

Non-electronic products shrank less sharply in February, slipping 12.1 per cent after contracting 24.5 per cent in January.

Structures of ships and boats, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals contributed the most to the decline.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx slipped back into negative territory in February.

It fell by 8 per cent to $13.3 billion, after the previous month’s 0.9 per cent growth.

Breaking down by export markets, shipments to Singapore’s top ten markets declined as a whole in February.

The falls were led by double-digit drops in exports to the European Union, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In particular, shipments to the EU reversed the previous month’s gains to fall 34.2 per cent, due mainly to falls in exports of pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and disk media products.

Intra-regional trade improved slightly as shipments to Thailand rebounded and shipments to Indonesia and Malaysia did not contract as badly as in January.