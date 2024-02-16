Singapore key exports rise 16.8% in January, after jump in shipments of non-monetary gold

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose 16.8 per cent in January from a low base a year earlier to beat forecasts, led by a jump in shipments of non-monetary gold.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected Nodx to grow 4.3 per cent.

As for the low-base comparison, Nodx fell 25.1 per cent year on year in January 2023 amid the Lunar New Year period. At $13.2 billion, the Jan 2023 shipments were below the monthly average of $14.4 billion for the year, Enterprise Singapore said in its release on Feb 16.

The Nodx expansion in January this year came after a 1.5 per cent drop in December.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx rose 2.3 per cent in January after the 1.7 per cent decline the previous month.

Shipments to Singapore’s top markets as a whole expanded in January, though Nodx to the European Union, Taiwan, Japan and Thailand declined. The largest contributors to the growth were China, the United States and Hong Kong.

Compared to a year earlier, non-electronic Nodx surged 21.2 per cent, extending the 1.4 per cent growth in December.

Growth was driven by the 198.7 per cent jump in non-monetary gold shipments, mainly to China and Hong Kong. Also helping was a 41.1 per cent increase in specialised machinery exports and 9.9 per cent rise in pharmaceuticals.

Electronic exports increased by 0.7 per cent in January, after a 11.7 per cent contraction in the previous month. Growth in diodes and transistors, personal computers as well as printed circuit boards contributed the most to the rise.

On Feb 15, upgraded its full-year 2024 forecast for Nodx to 4 per cent to 6 per cent growth, up from an earlier estimate of 2 per cent to 4 per cent. The upgrade is premised on projections of a gradual recovery in global electronics demand.