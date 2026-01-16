Singapore’s 2025 export growth beats forecast despite US tariffs, though pace eases in December

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Despite US tariffs, growth in key exports last year surpassed official estimate of around 2.5 per cent.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s key exports grew faster than officially forecast in 2025 even as growth in shipments in the last month of the year slowed.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 4.8 per cent in 2025, exceeding the official forecast of around 2.5 per cent, according to figures released by Enterprise Singapore on Jan 16.

The trade agency in November forecast that the growth in key exports would moderate in 2026 to 0 to 2 per cent as tariff impact materialises and front-loading eases.

Key exports grew 6.1 per cent in December – less than the 10.1 per cent increase forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll. It was also a moderation from the 11.5 per cent rise in November and 21.1 per cent surge in October.

Electronic NODX expanded by 24.9 per cent in December compared with a year earlier, extending the 12.9 per cent increase in the previous month. Integrated circuits grew 32.1 per cent; disk media products 53.5 per cent; and telecommunications equipment rose 81.4 per cent. They contributed the most to the expansion in electronic NODX.

Non-electronic NODX grew by 0.8 per cent in December, following the 11.1 per cent expansion in the previous month. The growth was led by non-monetary gold, which grew 73.3 per cent; specialised machinery, which expanded 5.4 per cent and mechanical handling equipment rose 415.8 per cent.

In terms of destinations, NODX exports to China, Taiwan and Malaysia grew in December, while those to the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand and Europe fell.

Exports to China expanded by 17.9 per cent in December, after the 4.6 per cent growth in November, led by higher exports of specialised machinery, measuring instruments and metal removing machine-tools.

Exports to Taiwan expanded by 24.3 per cent in December, extending the 15.1 per cent rise in the preceding month, due to integrated circuits, specialised machinery and pharmaceuticals.

Shipments to Malaysia expanded by 13.3 per cent in December, following the 6.5 per cent increase in November, led by integrated circuits, specialised machinery as well as diodes and transistors.