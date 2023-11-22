Singapore key exports forecast to grow 2% to 3% in 2024 after steep slump this year

SINGAPORE - Enterprise Singapore on Wednesday predicted a modest recovery for key exports next year after lowering its forecast for 2023 given their worse-than-expected performance.

The trade agency now expects key non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) to shrink by 12 per cent to 12.5 per cent in 2023, compared with August’s forecast of a 9 per cent to 10 per cent contraction.

For 2024, Nodx is projected to rise by 2 per cent to 4 per cent in tandem with the expected turnaround in global electronics demand.

EnterpriseSG noted that global electronics demand is projected to gradually recover in 2024, as inventory levels normalise: “This would support total trade and Nodx growth.”

Total merchandise trade, which includes oil, is projected to shrink by around 10 per cent in 2023, narrowed from August’s forecast of a 9 per cent to 10 per cent contraction. For 2024, it is forecast to expand by 4 per cent to 6 per cent with higher expected oil prices.

For the third quarter of 2023, Nodx fell 18.8 per cent year on year to $41.9 billion, extending the 13.4 decline in the previous quarter, EnterpriseSG said in its latest quarterly trade review.

It said: “For the rest of 2023, higher expected oil prices year-on-year should provide some support to oil trade in nominal terms, and in turn total trade. “However, this is expected to be moderated by worse-than-expected year-to-date electronics and Nodx performance.”

Electronics, which made up 20.9 per cent of Nodx in the third quarter, contracted 20 per cent, a slight improvement from the 22 per cent contraction in the previous quarter. Integrated circuits, disk media products and parts of PCs contributed the most to the decline.

Non-electronics shrank 18.5 per cent, owing to lower exports of non-monetary gold, petrochemicals and structures of ships and boats. The decline was steeper than the 10.8 per cent fall in the fourth quarter.

Nodx to Singapore’s top markets, except Hong Kong, dropped in the third quarter, with Taiwan and Indonesia contributing most to the decline.

Citing International Monetary Fund projections, EnterpriseSG said that amongst Singapore’s key trade partners, the Eurozone and Asean will see growth pick up, while China, the United States and Japan are expected to expand slower than in 2023.

It cautioned though that headwinds in the global economy including inflation, the Israel-Hamas conflict as well as the Russia-Ukraine war could lead to renewed supply disruptions.

In the third quarter, non-oil trade declined 14.1 per cent year on year to $247.2 billion, while total merchandise trade fell 16.4 per cent to $305.4 billion. This was a slight improvement from 18.7 per cent slump in the second quarter of 2023.

Singapore’s oil trade in the third quarter, which formed 19 per cent of total merchandise trade, contracted 25.1 per cent year on year.

