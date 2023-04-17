Singapore key exports drop 8.3% in March; smallest fall in recent months

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s key exports shrank much less than expected year on year in March – and, in fact, grew month on month – data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) showed on Monday.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) fell 8.3 per cent on a yearly basis last month following a revised 15.8 per cent contraction in February. The number in March was much better than the median 19.4 per cent drop forecast by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

It was also the smallest fall in recent months – Nodx fell 25 per cent in January and 20.6 per cent in December – although it marked the sixth straight month of contraction.

Compared with the previous month and seasonally adjusted, Nodx grew by 18.4 per cent in March, reversing the decline of 8.2 per cent in February.

Both electronics and non-electronics exports fell – with electronics accounting for more of the decline in March’s Nodx than non-electronics.

Electronics exports fell 22.3 per cent in March, a better performance than the 26.5 per cent contraction in February.

The decline in electronics Nodx was led by disk media products at 41 per cent, parts of personal computers (36 per cent) and integrated circuits (28.6 per cent).

Non-electronics exports fell by a smaller percentage in March, down 4.7 per cent. This was also a better performance than in February when non-electronics Nodx had fallen 12.4 per cent.

The volatile pharmaceuticals sector rebounded 26.8 per cent, but petrochemicals fell 23.1 per cent and food preparations fell 24.2 per cent, contributing to the decline in non-electronics Nodx.

Breaking down the numbers by export markets, Nodx to the top markets as a whole declined in March.

The declines were led by China, Taiwan and Malaysia.