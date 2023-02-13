Singapore keeps 2023 growth forecast as 2022 GDP comes in lower than estimated

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s economy grew by 3.6 per cent in 2022, slightly slower than the earlier estimate of 3.8 per cent, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Monday.

While the faster-than-expected relaxation of China’s border restrictions is likely to help aviation- and tourism-related sectors, a broader slowdown in the global economy will keep the pace of expansion limited this year, the ministry said.

Hence, MTI said it has decided to maintain Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2023 at 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the economy expanded by 2.1 per cent from a year ago, lower than MTI’s earlier projection of 2.2 per cent and the 2.3 per cent forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy grew just 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter.

However, MTI raised its estimate for 2021 growth to 8.9 per cent growth in 2021 from 7.6 per cent to account for data updates and revisions from various sources, including the annual sectoral surveys carried out last year.

While GDP growth in 2022 was mainly driven by the wholesale trade, manufacturing and other services, domestic-oriented sectors are likely to lead this year, MTI said.

These sectors include air transport, accommodation and arts, entertainment & recreation. The output of the aerospace segment is also expected to be bolstered by the improved outlook for global air travel.

“Since the last media briefing in November, Singapore’s external demand outlook for 2023 has improved slightly,” said Mr Gabriel Lim, permanent secretary for Trade and Industry.

“In particular, growth in China is projected to pick up in tandem with the faster-than-expected easing of its Covid-19 restrictions,” he said.

China’s full economic reopening has in turn led to improvements in the growth outlook of Asian economies.

However, the outlook of the United States and Eurozone economies remains weak amidst tighter financial conditions, Mr Lim said.

“At the same time, uncertainties in the global economy remain,” he noted.