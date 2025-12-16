Singapore is committed to high-value, low-carbon energy and chemicals manufacturing, says DPM Gan

SINGAPORE - The Republic will continue to upgrade its industries, including the energy and chemicals (E&C) sector, to achieve higher-value, lower-carbon and more sustainable manufacturing, even in a challenging global economic environment, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.



To achieve this goal the Government will work with industry leaders, and invest in what makes Singapore competitive - skilled workforce, high-quality infrastructure, pro-business environment, and integration into global flows of energy, goods and talent, DPM Gan, who is also the Minister of Trade and Industry, said on Dec 16.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of US energy giant ExxonMobil’s Resid Upgrade Project - that produces higher-value lubricant base stocks and lower-sulphur fuels - DPM Gan said within the (E&C) sector, ExxonMobil is one of our “most significant” partners.



“This occasion marks not only the start of ExxonMobil’s new facility in Singapore, but also an important milestone in the longstanding partnership between Singapore and ExxonMobil, a partnership that has shaped the growth of our energy and chemicals sector.”



The E&C sector is a key pillar of Singapore’s manufacturing base, contributing around a quarter of Singapore’s total manufacturing output. It anchors Singapore within the global fuels and chemicals supply chain, while supporting the Republic’s status as a maritime and aviation hub.



ExxonMobil that came to Singapore in the 1960s now operates an integrated refining and petrochemical complex on Jurong Island and has invested more than $30 billion in fixed-asset investments to-date.



DPM Gan said: “This has in turn built up production capacity in Singapore; created good jobs, deep and technical capabilities; and nurtured a strong network of suppliers and service providers.”



Last year, the company launched the ExxonMobil-NTU-A*star Corporate Lab, the first established by an energy major in Singapore, to discover the next frontier of energy innovation by helping researchers develop solutions to lower carbon emissions and improve resource efficiency.



“This did not happen overnight; it is the result of a decades-long partnership, built on trust, conviction, and a shared belief that Singapore can be a stable, competitive and forward-looking home for world-scale manufacturing,” he added.



He said the partnership has been tested and strengthened through economic downturns, global financial shocks, and industry cycles that have repeatedly challenged E&C players around the world.



Now E&C companies worldwide are facing a new set of headwinds - pressure on margins from global overcapacity; shifting demand patterns; and transition to a net-zero future that is reshaping what customers, regulators and societies expect of them.



“These are structural shifts that call for adaptation, innovation and a willingness to transform,” he said, adding: “Singapore remains deeply committed to supporting this transformation.”



He said Singapore will continue to foster a stable and trusted operating environment, strengthen the skills of its workforce, and build ecosystems that enable innovation and sustainability.



With that in mind, Singapore recently outlined a refreshed vision for the future of Jurong Island, as a premier hub for specialty chemicals and sustainable materials, and a global test bed for new energies and low-carbon technologies.



“The Singapore Resid Upgrade Facility is a good example of this,” DPM Gan said.

ExxonMobil’s new plant to produce higher-value lubricant base stocks and cleaner, lower-sulphur fuels. PHOTO: EXXONMOBIL

Dedicated residual upgrade units at refineries worldwide convert low-value heavy crude oil’s bottom-of-the-barrel residue into higher-quality lube base stocks and cleaner, ultra-low-sulphur fuels which are more valuable, by using complex processes like hydrocracking, hydro-treating, and catalytic cracking.



“More fundamentally, this facility signals something larger - that even in a challenging global environment, we can continue to upgrade, innovate and create long-term value,” said DPM Gan.



ExxonMobil’s new facility will strengthen Singapore’s E&C sector, by anchoring high-value manufacturing and supporting the shift to specialty and performance products.



“This is the kind of investment - forward-looking, capability-enhancing, and sustainability-aligned - that will underpin the next phase of growth for the sector,” said DPM Gan.

ExxonMobil, marking the start of production on Sept 23, said the resid plant will increase its Singapore base stocks production capacity by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd). The higher production will include up to 6,000 bpd of a new-to-industry lubricant base stock for engine oils and greases used in commercial vehicles and industrial sectors.



The new plant will also enable the refining complex to increase production of ultra-low sulphur diesel and products that can also be used for lorries, construction vehicles and power generation turbines.



ExxonMobil’s Singapore refinery produces fuels and base stocks for industrial and automotive lubricants, and aromatics that are marketed within Singapore and exported to countries across the Asia-Pacific region.



The company said the plant, which uses a first-of-its-kind technology, is a strategic investment in Singapore and represents ExxonMobil’s ongoing efforts to transform its manufacturing assets to better meet the demand for high-quality fuels.



Experts believe the high-viscosity lubricant market is poised for significant growth worldwide, driven by increasing demand in the automotive and industrial sectors for enhanced equipment efficiency, durability, and performance under extreme conditions.



Asia-Pacific is a leading region where demand for these lubricants is rising amid industrial expansion, technological advancements, and a growing emphasis on environmental regulations that promote the use of high-performance, climate-friendly lubricants.



ExxonMobil is one of Singapore’s oldest and largest investors. It employs about 3,500 people here, and its operations create business for about 2,000 other firms - mostly small and medium-sized enterprises. Its regional teams that trade oil and liquefied natural gas, and work on low-carbon solutions, are also based in Singapore.