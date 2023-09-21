Singapore investors driven more by returns for green investments, with focus on tech solutions

SINGAPORE – Many institutional investors here are putting money into what is termed the “nature space” due to demands from nature activists, clients and regulators, noted a new report.

It found that 68 per cent of investors in Singapore said nature is now considered a part of their investment strategy. They were also most likely to expect increased returns and reduced nature risk in their investments compared with other investors.

Nature space refers to the ecosystem around us, such as river water, the wood from forests and the birds and bees that help to pollinate crops.

Companies and individuals are increasingly recognising that an over reliance on such natural resources – such as using raw materials such as trees for building or clean water for producing food and drinks – have led to consequences such as climate change.

This could be seen in the way forest fires, floods and drought increase risks to supply chains.

These risks are partly behind the increased investment in solutions or projects that help to mitigate such calamities or have a positive effect on nature and biodiversity.

The possibility of making a dollar is also behind the trend with the report noting that 71 per cent of local investors working in the space cited returns as a primary motivator, compared with 60 per cent globally.

The global climate and nature advisory and investment firm Pollination, which undertook the study to understand how nature is viewed as investment risk and opportunity, surveyed 557 institutional investors across the United States, Britain, Australia, Singapore, Japan and France.

They had assets under management ranging from US$10 billion (S$13.63 billion) to US$500 billion.

The regulatory pressure faced by local companies and investors to enter the nature space is likely driven by Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 and the government’s goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

A global framework to help firms measure and report nature-related risks and impacts released earlier this week by the Taskforce for Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) could further add to the pressure.

The Pollination report released on Wednesday (Sept 20) also found that 50 per cent or so of Singapore investors focused the most on tech solutions for nature problems and risks, followed by Australia at 45 per cent and the US on 40 per cent.

Ms Zoe Whitton, its co-author and Pollination’s managing director and head of impact, said the local focus on tech is likely due in part to “the development of the local market, its conditions and the availability of the investments”.

“There could be a higher ask or expectation by companies here to respond to nature risks, and oftentimes a company’s response is what can drive the business case for tech solutions.”