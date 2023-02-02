Singapore interest rates seen edging higher as US hikes are not done yet

SINGAPORE - The United States Federal Reserve delivered on Wednesday its smallest rate hike since last year and acknowledged that US inflation is cooling.
But that does not mean the price pressures seen in Singapore are now in the past and that interest rates here, especially those that affect home loans, will start to ease any time soon.
Analysts said short-term rates, such as the three-month Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) and the Singapore Interbank Offer Rate (Sibor) – used as benchmarks for pricing floating-rate housing loan packages, will likely climb higher, tracking the 0.25 per cent rate increase by the Fed.
Mr Chua Hak Bin, regional co-head of macro research at Maybank, said the 3-month Sora will rise to 3.35 per cent, from 3.15 per cent now, while the 3-month Sibor will likely rise towards 4.45 per cent, from its current level of 4.25 per cent.
This suggests that mortgage rates may climb further.
Since the 0.25 per cent Fed hike was widely expected, global markets read the Fed move as a tacit indication that the central bank is almost done with its monetary tightening programme and will start cutting rates later this year.
US markets rallied soon after Fed chair Jerome Powell delivered his statement.
US equity benchmark S&P 500 jumped 1.05 per cent on Wednesday and Nasdaq ended 2 per cent higher.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield dropped 3.9 per cent to 3.4 per cent.
Based on the down move across the US bond yield curve, DBS Bank senior rates strategist Eugene Leow said the US market is now pricing in about 2 per cent of Fed rate cuts between the second quarter this year to end-2024.
“We think that the rate cut pricing out the next two years seem excessive,” he added.
He said that the outsized US yield reaction is not appropriate and may get unwound in the coming days.
Analysts said that while Mr Powell acknowledged that the disinflationary process had started, he also stressed the need for more evidence on a sustained downward path.
“The last thing the Fed would want is to find out six to 12 months later that it was close but did not get the job done on inflation,” said Mr Leow.
UOB rates strategist Victor Yong said believes investors are underestimating the Fed’s resolve to bring inflation down.
The inflation rate in the US is still hovering around 6.5 per cent, which is well above the long-term average.
While investors are expecting rates to be lower and cuts to come in earlier, the Fed is guiding for higher rates which may stay longer, he said.
“We think that convergence is more likely to occur with investors shifting their pricing higher to be more in line with the Fed,” added Mr Yong.
Most analysts agree that while short term Singapore rates may remain range bound at their peaks for now, they will edge higher soon enough.
Singapore interest rates may climb even higher in coming months, as most analysts expect another two rate hikes of 0.25 per cent each in March and May this year before the Fed pauses to assess the cumulative impact of its tightening since last year.
“We now expect the Fed to hike for two more meetings before pausing. We factor in two 25 basis-point hikes at the March and May 2023 meetings, bringing the terminal fed fund rate to 5.25 per cent, which we expect will be held through 2023,” said UOB senior economist Alvin Liew.
Mr Liew expects the first Fed rate cut only in the first quarter of 2024.
The Fed fund rate after Wednesday’s hikes stands at 4.75 per cent, its highest level in 16 years.
Hence, the central bank is tuning down its aggressive stance of last year.
However, Mr Powell said: “Although inflation has moderated recently, it remains too high.”
Mr Liew said that just like the Fed, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) may conclude that even though progress has been made in Singapore’s war on inflation, which peaked in 2022, the job is not done yet.
MAS core inflation remained sticky at slightly above 5 per cent.
“So additional tightening could still be warranted. We expect further tightening by MAS in April,” he added.