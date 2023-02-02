Singapore interest rates seen edging higher as US hikes are not done yet

SINGAPORE - The United States Federal Reserve delivered on Wednesday its smallest rate hike since last year and acknowledged that US inflation is cooling.

But that does not mean the price pressures seen in Singapore are now in the past and that interest rates here, especially those that affect home loans, will start to ease any time soon.

Analysts said short-term rates, such as the three-month Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) and the Singapore Interbank Offer Rate (Sibor) – used as benchmarks for pricing floating-rate housing loan packages, will likely climb higher, tracking the 0.25 per cent rate increase by the Fed.

Mr Chua Hak Bin, regional co-head of macro research at Maybank, said the 3-month Sora will rise to 3.35 per cent, from 3.15 per cent now, while the 3-month Sibor will likely rise towards 4.45 per cent, from its current level of 4.25 per cent.

This suggests that mortgage rates may climb further.

Since the 0.25 per cent Fed hike was widely expected, global markets read the Fed move as a tacit indication that the central bank is almost done with its monetary tightening programme and will start cutting rates later this year.

US markets rallied soon after Fed chair Jerome Powell delivered his statement.

US equity benchmark S&P 500 jumped 1.05 per cent on Wednesday and Nasdaq ended 2 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield dropped 3.9 per cent to 3.4 per cent.

Based on the down move across the US bond yield curve, DBS Bank senior rates strategist Eugene Leow said the US market is now pricing in about 2 per cent of Fed rate cuts between the second quarter this year to end-2024.

“We think that the rate cut pricing out the next two years seem excessive,” he added.

He said that the outsized US yield reaction is not appropriate and may get unwound in the coming days.

Analysts said that while Mr Powell acknowledged that the disinflationary process had started, he also stressed the need for more evidence on a sustained downward path.

“The last thing the Fed would want is to find out six to 12 months later that it was close but did not get the job done on inflation,” said Mr Leow.