Singapore innovation: The local tech companies making it big globally

Mr Gan, 44, who holds a Bachelor of Science in computer hardware and a Master of Science in network systems from Stanford University, remembers asking himself, “Isn’t there a better way to solve this?”

In 2011, he took a two-week break from work with his previous company, and spent a week coding software. He wanted to create a digital security software to streamline the online banking transaction process without compromising security.

That software would grow to become the company’s flagship technology today: V-OS, which Mr Gan says is the world's first virtual secure element embedded in mobile apps and compatible devices. It replaces passwords, hardware tokens and one-time passwords via SMS.

Staying agile and relevant

In the same year, Mr Gan formed V-Key with two other co-founders, and filed the company’s first patent for its core technology.

A round of US$4 million (S$5.6 million) funding was closed the following year. Investors and clients in industries like banking were interested. Why?

“As a start-up, you have to be very agile,” says Mr Gan. “We knew what we needed to do, so we engaged investors and potential clients very early on. We make sure that our product is relevant and that our technology meets the requirements of our clients.”

V-Key has since made significant progress. In 2014, it secured a US$12 million (S$16.7 million) Series B funding from Ant Group, formerly known as Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of China-based conglomerate Alibaba Group.

The software, V-OS, is now used by three local banks and regional financial institutions for digital authentication in their mobile banking apps.

Product refinement has continued relentlessly, says Mr Gan. V-Key also pursued global security certifications for its various technologies, which helped with global reach.

The first accreditation the company had was through the Accreditation@SGD programme, launched by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

“Having our technology accredited gives the reassurance to clients that our technology does what we claim it does, that we have enough financing, and our internal processes are in place and robust,” Mr Gan says.