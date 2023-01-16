Singapore inflation expectations ease from 11-year high on slowing growth, interest rates hikes

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans believe that inflation is past its peak and on its way down over the next 12 months because of slowing economic growth and rising interest rates, a survey shows.

The headline inflation expectations for the year ahead dropped to 3.8 per cent in December, from an 11-year high of 4.6 per cent in September, according to the latest quarterly results of the Singapore Index of Inflation Expectations (SInDex) released on Monday.

Last month’s figure is still higher than the 3.2 per cent polled at the inception of the survey in 2011, said the SInDex report, published jointly by DBS Bank and Singapore Management University (SMU).

But SInDex continues to lag behind the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s 2023 forecast for headline inflation, which includes all items.

MAS believes headline inflation will average between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent in 2023. The forecast takes into account all factors including this year’s goods and services tax (GST) hike.

Excluding the transitory effects of the GST hike, MAS expects headline inflation will come in at 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent.

The decrease in inflation expectation coincides with global food commodity and energy prices coming off the peaks reached last year.

Singapore’s own headline inflation or all-items inflation peaked at 7.5 per cent in August.

The last monthly inflation report issued by MAS and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed headline inflation in November at 6.7 per cent.

Professor Dave Fernandez, director of Lee Kong Chian School of Business at SMU, said: “The decline in inflation expectations between the third and fourth quarters of last year finally aligns Singapore with what households elsewhere are expecting.”

The December survey of consumer expectations by New York Federal Reserve Bank found median one-year-ahead inflation expectations in the US declined to 5 per cent, its lowest reading since July 2021.

The Melbourne Institute’s December survey for inflation expectations in Australia also dropped, to 5.2 per cent from a peak of 6.3 per cent in July.

“It bears watching closely whether the fourth quarter was indeed an inflection point for inflation expectations in Singapore,” said Professor Fernandez, referring to still rising labour costs and the risk of supply chain disruptions.