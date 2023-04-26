Singapore firm launches modular battery system for electric ships or to retrofit diesel vessels

SINGAPORE - Ships in the region can go greener with the launch of a new battery system co-developed by a Singapore firm.

The Octopus Series is a modular battery system jointly developed by two energy storage solutions companies, Dutch firm EST-Floattech and Singapore firm Durapower Group.

It offers both high-energy and high-power configurations using modular battery building-blocks, which can be used in new builds or to electrify diesel-run vessels. It can be used in fully electric or diesel-hybrid ships.

The high-energy battery system is designed for medium and large-sized electric-driven ships that sail longer distances and charge during the night, while high-power modules have short charge and discharge times suited to fast-charging ferries that make shorter trips.

Fully or partly electrified ships are touted as the future of a decarbonised marine industry.

The Octopus Series’ flexibility in terms of integrations with different battery types and power configurations also offers businesses that own different types of ships the ease of using a single platform. It also touts a user-friendly interface that also allows remote monitoring, diagnostics and service.

The system can be installed in a marine vessel’s battery room, or as a “containerised solution” in 10- and 20-foot containers for retrofitting and new-built vessels.

The Octopus battery system will make sustainable shipping easier by reducing vessel emissions, said Durapower Group chief executive Kelvin Lim. The reduced noise and vibrations from electrically moving ships’ propeller blades also improve crew comfort.

The batteries in the battery system can also be repurposed for a second life after they degrade, said Mr Joep Gorgels, EST-Floattech’s chief financial officer and chief business development officer.

“As batteries degrade over time, they may need replacing after approximately 10 years of use. These batteries still have significant capacity after degrading and can be repurposed in a containerised solution for onshore storage of, for example, solar or wind energy,” he said.

He added that this approach creates a socially and environmentally sustainable business model, and also ensures continuity.

“There has been an increasing interest in keeping our harbours clean and transitioning the marine segment into using electricity for operations with the growing environmental awareness. Our battery system would align with the Singapore Green Plan as well.”

Under the Singapore Green Plan 2030 launched in 2021, the Republic aims to become a regional centre for developing new sustainability solutions and a leading centre for green finance and services in Asia.

Durapower is the exclusive distributor of the system in Asia.