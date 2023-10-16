Singapore fintech MoneyHero tumbles in trading debut after merger with US Spac

SINGAPORE - Financial products platform MoneyHero Group fell on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange, as it joined a list of Singapore start-ups going public in the United States despite poorer investor appetite for growth stocks this year.

Shares of MoneyHero, which is dual-headquartered in Singapore and Hong Kong, sank 42.2 per cent from its opening price of around US$5.39 to close at US$3.39 on Friday (Oct 13), when it began trading after merging with Bridgetown Holdings.

Nasdaq-listed Bridgetown is a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) backed by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm Thiel Capital, and Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-Shing’s son Richard Li’s private investment vehicle Pacific Century Group.

The deal valued MoneyHero at an enterprise value, or total economic value taking into account the firm’s equity and debt, of US$310 million (S$425 million), it said in a statement on Friday.

MoneyHero received US$100 million in gross proceeds from the merger, which it will utilise to expand its existing portfolio of products in South-east Asia and invest in new products such as insurance and rewards programmes, chief executive officer Prashant Aggarwal told The Straits Times.

The fintech operates online platforms that compare and recommend personal financial products such as credit cards, personal loans, mortgages and insurance. These include personal finance websites Singsaver and Seedly in Singapore, its largest market, and other similar platforms in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and the Phillippines.

The firm earns a fee each time a consumer signs up for a service with the financial institutions through one of these platforms. It has approximately 9.1 million unique monthly users and over 270 commercial partner relationships with financial institutions and in 2022 saw a total of 1.3 million product service applications, up 62.5 per cent from 2021.

MoneyHero competes with other platforms such as MoneySmart, which is aiming for an IPO within the next two years. GoBear, another Singapore-based firm offering similar services, shuttered in 2021 due to the inability to raise funds.

Mr Aggarwal said MoneyHero opted to list in the US to gain exposure to a larger and more diverse investor base at a time when interest in South-east Asian tech companies is high.

“This can be seen from the low redemption levels of 36 per cent (in Bridgetown public shares) despite the current market conditions. In other markets, redemptions can be as high as 90 per cent, especially in this climate,” he said.

Spacs are shell companies formed to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) with the intention of later acquiring or merging with an existing private company.

Share redemptions provide investors who do not agree with acquisition target or its valuation with an option to redeem their shares and recover their initial investment in the Spac before it completes the transaction.

Mr Aggarwal added that US investors are excited about MoneyHero’s “deep understanding and growth potential in Singapore as well as other emerging markets in Southeast Asia”, leading to the merger with Bridgetown. MoneyHero is also backed by Mr Li, who participated in funding rounds for the firm in the past.