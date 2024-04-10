Singapore financial institutions consistent with global trends for gender balance: Report

SINGAPORE - The 2024 edition of the global Gender Balance Index (GBI) found that 63 of the 335 institutions tracked appointed either a new governor or a new chief executive – but only nine of these new appointees, or 14 per cent, were women.

The Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF), an independent think tank that produced the report, said: “2023 was an opportunity to move the dial on female leadership; however, it was missed in many instances.”

The index, which was released on April 10, tracks the presence of men and women in senior leadership teams in 335 central banks and major financial institutions: 185 central banks, 50 leading commercial banks, 50 public pension funds and 50 sovereign funds.

Six Singaporean institutions were included: the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board under pension funds; OCBC and DBS under commercial banks; the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under central banks; and GIC and Temasek under sovereign funds.

Overall, Singapore’s institutions are in line with global gender balance trends, said OMFIF senior research analyst Arunima Sharan.

Pension funds

Among the 50 pension funds tracked, CPF’s ranking improved to 12th place, from 34th the previous year – making it the highest-ranked pension fund in the Asia-Pacific.

Its GBI score increased by 40 points to 75, out of a maximum possible score of 100.

This was attributed to the appointment of two women to top positions: Ms Melissa Khoo as chief executive and Ms Goh Fang Min as chief financial officer.

OMFIF noted that among the different categories of institutions, pension funds have the highest share of women in the top rank: 28 per cent, up from 24 per cent in 2023.

Commercial banks

Among commercial banks, OCBC fell to ninth place from second previously, as its GBI fell 12 points to 56 – but this was actually because women were over-represented in senior positions.

OCBC is the only commercial bank in the rankings with women serving both as chief executive officer and chief financial officer.

Women also outnumber men in OCBC’s C-suite positions. The gender balance being skewed towards women brings down its score, Ms Sharan explained.

DBS’ ranking improved to 26th from 28th previously, though its score stayed the same. Women form 29 per cent of its executive members and 20 per cent of overall board members.

OMFIF stated that “commercial banks have regressed”, with the share of female chief executives falling to 12 per cent this year, from 16 per cent in 2023.

However, it also noted that “overall, six of the eight commercial banks that had female chief executive officers within the past four years saw an increase in GBI scores.”