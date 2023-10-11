Singapore financial firms spent more fighting crime, meeting regulatory demands last year: Study

SINGAPORE – Financial institutions here spent US$5.7 billion (S$7.8 billion) in the past year to fight crime and meet regulatory obligations, a new study noted on Wednesday.

It also found that the total bill for the financial sector across the globe hit US$206 billion in the 12 months to June 30.

The numbers represent a sharp increase over previous years. Financial firms here were estimated to have spent US$3.8 billion on compliance costs in 2020, up 22 per cent from US$3.1 billion in 2019, according to data and analytics provider LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Compliance screening aims to detect and deter crime, protect an institution’s reputation and satisfy regulatory demands. It typically involves validating a customer’s identity and sources of funds and assessing potential risks.

The latest study surveyed more than 1,000 global decision-makers involved with financial crime compliance strategy at banks and other institutions.

All said they spent more on financial crime compliance in the past year. Those in Europe, the Middle East and Africa incurred the highest cost at US$85 billion while Latin America was the lowest at US$15 billion.

Financial institutions in North America and Latin America ranked taking on new customers as their No. 1 challenge. Those in Europe, Middle East and Africa struggled the most with customer risk profiling, while those in the Asia-Pacific found regulatory reporting toughest.

Many found it challenging to identify direct and indirect relationships between business entities and undertaking risk profiling of both companies and customers.

They also struggled with the sharp increase in crime alerts amid the numerous false positives.

The study showed that the growing complex web of global regulations and sanctions, coupled with stringent security checks, have dampened the customer experience.

“This puts many financial institutions in the precarious position of balancing customer satisfaction and regulatory adherence. It creates hindrances even for performing routine transactions,” Mr Ramanathan Sivabalan, director of financial crime compliance and payments for Asia-Pacific at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, told The Straits Times.

He expects scrutiny to increase for higher-income customers, following a money laundering blitz in Singapore where more than $2.8 billion worth of assets have been seized or issued with prohibition of disposal orders.

“Consequently, one can say that his or her experience with the banker is not going to be as smooth as it was in the past,” added Mr Sivabalan.

More than half of the study’s respondents globally reported a surge in crimes facilitated by digital payments, cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence technologies. These attacks use sophisticated techniques to impersonate users, conduct phishing scams or manipulate transactions.

“This trend highlights the importance of adopting a multilayered approach that combines technology, expertise, collaboration and compliance to successfully combat new types of crime,” Mr Sivabalan said.