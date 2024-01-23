From running laundromats to leasing washers: How buddies grew business by 30% for 3 straight years

Best friends since primary school, Mr Jordan Boo and Mr Willy Soh dreamt of running their own business together.

Both men, who came from low-income families, dropped out of school when they were in Secondary 4 and started working as full-time hawkers, selling wanton mee, laksa and fried carrot cake in Yishun.

“Times were incredibly tough as we saw little to no way out of the life we were living,” says Mr Boo.

However, their passion in wanting to start a business still burned strongly, and they did all they could to achieve that goal, from learning more about running a business to networking at events.

It was during trips to the US and Europe that they saw how big the laundromat business was overseas, giving them the idea they could replicate the concept in Singapore.

In 2006, they channelled their hard-earned savings into establishing Fresh Laundry.

Meeting a market need

Today, Fresh Laundry is an authorised distributor of self-service coin laundry machines, and leases its machines to businesses across Singapore.

It also provides turnkey services to entrepreneurs who want to set up their own laundromats. These laundromats are the self-service ones you may find at Housing Board void decks or in malls.

“We wanted to have a sustainable business with a low headcount, and that is also an essential business with a good runway. We came to a consensus that the self-service laundry business is and will somewhat be a necessity in everyone’s lives going forward,” says Mr Boo.