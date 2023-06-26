S’pore factory output sees biggest drop since November 2019 as output shrinks 10.8% in May

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s manufacturing output contracted for an eighth straight month in May, with the biggest year-on-year drop in 3½ years as electronics production tumbled.

Factory output last month fell 10.8 per cent from a year ago, the first double-digit contraction since November 2019 when it dropped 12.3 per cent.

It was also sharper than the median 7.3 per cent fall forecast by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

This was after production fell a revised 6.5 per cent in April, according to data released by the Economic Development Board on Monday.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, May’s output fell 13 per cent year on year.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, output shrank 3.9 per cent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, it dropped 8 per cent compared with April.

The linchpin electronics cluster, which accounts for 45 per cent of Singapore’s export-driven manufacturing sector, was the worst performer among the manufacturing clusters. Its output tumbled 23 per cent in May from a year ago.

Within electronics, the semiconductors segment saw output plunge 26.8 per cent. It was followed by the computer peripherals and data storage segment with an 26.6 per cent fall, while the other electronic modules and components segment dipped by 9.2 per cent.

All other manufacturing clusters saw output shrink year on year, with the exception of transport engineering and biomedical manufacturing.

The precision engineering cluster saw its output fall by 10.5 per cent year on year in May.

Within the cluster, the precision modules and components segment contracted 10 per cent due to lower production of plastic and metal precision components, electronic connectors and dies, moulds, tools, jigs and fixtures. The machinery and systems segment declined 10.1 per cent with lower output of semiconductor equipment and refrigeration and air-conditioning compressors.

The chemicals sector saw output fall 9.5 per cent year on year in May, while general manufacturing shrank by 0.3 per cent.

In contrast, the transport engineering sector posted a 28.4 per cent output increase, a sharp rise from the 14.5 per cent increase in April.

Biomedical manufacturing output also increased, rising by 4.4 per cent year on year in May.