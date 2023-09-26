Singapore factory output slumps 12.1% in August, worse than expected

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s manufacturing output fell 12.1 per cent year on year in August, more sharply than expected, to record its 11th straight month of contraction.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 3.1 per cent fall after production shrank just 0.9 per cent in July.

The Government last month downgraded its economic growth forecast for 2023 to between 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent amid a weak outlook for the export-driven manufacturing sector.

August’s slump showed up across the board, except for transport engineering.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, total output fell 16.6 per cent, according to data released by the Singapore Economic Development Board on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, output fell 10.5 per cent last month, missing economists’ expectation of a 1.7 per cent contraction.

The key electronics industry, which accounts for 45 per cent of Singapore’s manufacturing output, was August’s worst performer with production plunging 20 per cent year on year amid weak global demand.

Within electronics, semiconductors saw the biggest fall in output of 23.7 per cent, reversing from the 5.1 per cent growth in July. It was followed by computer peripherals and data storage (-13 per cent ) and electronics modules and components (-5.2 per cent).

The chip downturn also hit the precision engineering industry, with output dropping 14.4 per cent due to lower production of semiconductor-related equipment.

In the biomedical industry, output declined 1.8 per cent year on year. While the medical technology segment grew 3.6 per cent due to export demand for medical devices, pharmaceutical output contracted 5.6 per cent on account of a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients being produced compared to a year ago.

General manufacturing output fell 6.1 per cent over August 2022, weighed down by a decreased production of batteries and structural metal products.

The chemicals cluster was also in the red, with output falling by 5.9 per cent over August 2022.

The transport engineering cluster was the outlier, increasing production by 16.2 per cent in August over the same month in 2022.

The marine and offshore engineering segment lead the charge with an expansion of 29.4 per cent due to higher level of activities in shipyards and increased production in oil and gas field equipment.

The aerospace segment grew 15.2 per cent as a result of higher demand for aircraft parts and more maintenance, repair and overhaul jobs from commercial airlines on the back of strong air travel demand.