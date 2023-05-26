Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in April, worse than expected

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s manufacturing output continued to contract for a seventh straight month, with the slump deepening in April, according to data released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Friday.

Factory output fell 6.9 per cent year on year in April, after falling a revised 3.8 per cent in March. The drop was worse than the 4.5 per cent contraction forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, production shrank 6.1 per cent.

On a three-month moving average basis, manufacturing output decreased 6.6 per cent in April from a year ago.

The linchpin electronics cluster, which accounts for 45 per cent of Singapore’s export-driven manufacturing sector, saw output drop 8.7 per cent in April from a year ago.

Within electronics, the computer peripherals and data storage segment led the decline, with output plunging 33.5 per cent. It was followed by other electronic modules and components with a 11.9 per cent fall, while semiconductor production dropped again, by 6.9 per cent.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Thursday that the outlook for Singapore’s economy has weakened, with the electronics down cycle likely to be deeper and more prolonged than it had earlier projected.

All other manufacturing clusters saw output shrink year on year, with the exception of transport engineering.

Biomedical manufacturing was the worst performer, with output falling 11.1 per cent.

In contrast, transport engineering sector posted a 14.5 per cent increase, although this was far smaller than the 23.5 per cent rise recorded in March.