Singapore factory activity drops in April as electronics sector downturn drags on

SINGAPORE – Manufacturing activity in Singapore eased for a second straight month in April, caused in large part by the lengthy downturn that continues to hit the electronics sector amid a global slowdown.

The Singapore Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key gauge of the manufacturing sector’s health, fell 0.2 point to 49.7 and followed a 0.1 point decline in March, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) on Wednesday.

The electronics PMI dropped 0.2 point to 49.2, continuing its nine-month run in contraction mode. April’s decline comes after the sector’s PMI rose in the first three months of 2023 above the 2½-year low of 48.9 last December, but remained below the 50 level.

The sector, which accounts for 42 per cent of Singapore’s manufacturing output, has been in recession amid a worldwide slide in demand for electronic goods, especially in advanced economies such as the United States, the European Union and Japan – all major trading partners of Singapore.

The strong economic rebound expected in China following the lifting of Covid-19-related curbs in late 2022 has so far proved elusive. The recovery in the world’s second-largest economy has largely been driven by consumption and domestic services, providing limited demand for exports by regional countries such as Singapore.

SIPMM executive director Stephen Poh said: “Singapore manufacturers are becoming less optimistic on an immediate recovery following China’s reopening.”

China’s manufacturing PMI fell from 51.9 in March to 49.2 in April – its lowest level since pandemic controls were lifted – official data showed on Sunday.

The deterioration in Singapore’s electronics PMI was attributed to deeper contractions in key areas such as new orders and inventories, while the order backlog recorded a decline after two months of shallow growth.

UOB senior economist Alvin Liew said the worsening electronics down cycle and weaker external demand are unlikely to change soon. He added: “We still expect PMIs for Singapore to remain in contraction territory and the weakness may linger... while a second-half recovery is far from certain.”

April’s PMI report follows data out the week before that showed Singapore’s industrial production had dropped 4.7 per cent in March, falling for a sixth month in a row.

Mr Liew expects manufacturing to contract by 5.4 per cent this year, while non-oil domestic exports could shrink by 5.5 per cent.