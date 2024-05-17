Singapore export slump eases as shipments fall 9.3% in April

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) fell 9.3 per cent to $13.9 billion in April from a year earlier, easing from the revised 20.8 per cent contraction in March 2024.

Trade agency Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said on May 17 that the decline was from a high base a year ago when April exports of $15.4 billion were higher than the monthly average of $14.4 billion for the year.

Notably, key electronic exports returned to growth while volatile pharmaceutical shipments continued to shrink.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had projected April Nodx to contract 6.7 per cent from a year earlier.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, which removes the effects of seasonal variations in the numbers, Nodx grew 7.6 per cent in April from March to reach $14 billion. This was less though than the 10.8 per cent growth expected in the Bloomberg forecast.

Exports to Singapore’s top markets fell in April, though shipments to China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Japan grew. The largest contributors to the contraction were the United States, the European Union and South Korea.

Singapore’s total trade expanded by 15.7 per cent in April, reversing the 1.9 per cent decline in March.

Total trade grew due to the rise in both oil trade and non-oil trade. Non-oil trade grew due to the rise in both electronics and non-electronics.

Total exports grew 13.3 per cent, in contrast to the 3.4 per cent fall in March. Total imports expanded 18.3 per cent, after a 0.1 per cent dip in March.