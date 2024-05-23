Singapore expects key exports to come in at lower end of 4-6% growth forecast for 2024

SINGAPORE - Singapore expects growth in key exports to come in at the lower end of its 4 per cent to 6 per cent growth forecast in 2024 due to a disappointing start to the year.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) fell 3.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, following a 1.4 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

“Given the worse than expected first quarter performance, there are downside risks to the Nodx forecast, which could come at the lower range of the 4 per cent to 6 per cent forecast,” Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said on May 23.

However, support is still expected from a recovery in electronics demand in the second half of 2024, it added. This will be driven by demand for consumer devices and artificial intelligence servers, among others.

EnterpriseSG noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had projected that global economic activity would grow by 3.2 per cent in 2024.

Most of Singapore’s key trade partners, including China, the United States, Europe and Asean, are projected to grow in 2024.

The IMF also expects higher volumes of world trade in 2024.

During the first quarter of 2024, Singapore’s non-electronics shipments fell from the same period a year earlier, and after registering growth in the previous quarter.

While electronics shipments were down, the pace of decline eased during the first quarter, marking the mildest decline in seven quarters.

Compared with a year earlier, domestic exports of electronic products decreased by 1.6 per cent in the first three months of 2024, easing from a 9.9 per cent decline in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Telecommunications equipment, diodes and transistors and parts of personal computers contributed the most to the decline in electronics shipments.

Integrated circuits, which made up about half the shipments, grew by $100 million – registering year-on-year growth after declining for six quarters straight.